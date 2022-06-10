Island Police: Driver inexperience contributing factor in parking lot crash 

Trenton

On Saturday evening, a crash in the parking lot of Acadia Gateway Motel on Route 3 in Trenton was reported to the sheriff’s office. A deputy went to the scene and determined that Sammi Zhang, 21, of New York, had pulled into the parking lot of the motel and meant to use the brake but instead hit the gas pedal and accelerated rapidly across the parking lot. The 2019 Mazda SUV Zhang was operating struck two parked vehicles, a 2019 Subaru SUV and a 2021 Ford Expedition, which were unoccupied at the time. All vehicles involved had to be towed. Neither Zhang nor her passenger were injured in the incident. Driver inexperience was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

A deputy responded to a neighbor dispute in Trenton on Friday. Both people involved were issued disorderly conduct warnings.

On Saturday, Jack Frost was driving a 2018 GMC pickup southbound on Route 3 in Trenton, towing a dual axle dump trailer. Milton Liebow, in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, was heading northbound. As the two vehicles neared a corner, Liebow failed to stay in his lane and crossed over the center line into Frost’s lane, colliding into the driver’s side of the truck and trailer, nearly impacting head on, according to the police report. Liebow’s vehicle was spun around in the roadway where it came to rest. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers were uninjured.

Bar Harbor

Officers took a report of a loud party on May 31 resulting in two individuals being warned for loud music.

Following a traffic stop on June 1, Dantae Cross, 21, of Surry, was summonsed for operating after license suspension.

Someone reported a bag of change on a bench in the Village Green on June 1. As an officer arrived, a woman, who was parked beside the bench, claimed the money. She said her husband was supposed to be converting the change to cash at the bank and must have walked off and left the bag.

An officer found a man sleeping on the sidewalk near a local business on June 2. The man was given a ride to the Southwest Harbor Police Department and staff there took him home.

Employees at the Atlantic Oceanside called the police on June 2 to say a man, who was not a customer, was sleeping on the hotel’s couch. The man was asked by staff to leave, which he did. Officers located the man and gave him a trespass warning not to return to the hotel.

An injured loon in the roadway was reported to the police on June 2. An officer captured the loon and someone from the Maine Game Warden’s office took the animal.

Autumn Delapietro, 28, of Ellsworth, was summonsed for theft on June 2.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Saturday, Dakota Svetlovics, 22, of Lamoine, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was bailed from the police department.

Tait McKay, 22, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Saturday. He was taken to, and booked into, Hancock County Jail.

An officer directed traffic on Saturday at the intersection of Park and Main streets to allow participants of the Corvette rally to leave the ball field.

An officer was flagged down in Otter Creek on Saturday by hikers who were trying to get back to their vehicle at Bubble Pond parking lot. The officer gave them a ride.

Officers responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute in Bar Harbor on Saturday evening. After an investigation, Timothy Read, 43, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and taken to Hancock County Jail.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments assisted with the Acadia Half Marathon and 10K Road Race on Sunday.

Mount Desert

A man was warned for trespassing on May 31 after he was found camping on private property.

Two Maine residents were involved in a head-on vehicle collision on Sunday at the intersection of State Highways 102 and 198 in Somesville. Reilly J. Linkel, 20, of Orland, driving a 1983 Jeep CJ, was heading southward on State Highway 102. Daniel V. Woodruff, 55, of Camden, in a 2018 Honda CRV, was heading northward on State Highway 102. Linkel attempted to turn left onto State Highway 198 and the two vehicles collided. According to the police report, both vehicles had to be towed due to disabling damage, and two people were taken to the hospital.

Southwest Harbor

The police department received a complaint on June 1 of a box truck crossing the centerline and nearly running other vehicles off the road. An officer located the box truck and no driver impairment was detected.

An officer helped the Bar Harbor Police Department get an intoxicated man back to his rental on June 2.

The police department got a report of a woman with Alzheimer’s who had wandered away from her residence on June 2. An officer responded, along with Southwest Harbor/Tremont ambulance service and the Southwest Harbor Fire Department, to search for her. Workers in the area pointed the officers in the direction they had seen a woman walking, and she was brought back to her home and checked out by emergency services personnel.

A local business owner called the police on June 2 to say that they had received a bad check. The owner called back a bit later to say the person came back to pay in cash.

On Saturday, the police department received a report of a possible extortion attempt. This case is under investigation.