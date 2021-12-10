Island Police: Dog struck by car in crosswalk incident   

Bar Harbor

At 5:37 p.m. on Friday, a Bar Harbor man, driving a 2007 Mazda CX-7, was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Mount Desert Street from Main Street in Bar Harbor and failed to see a pedestrian and dog in a crosswalk and struck the dog. The vehicle then accelerated, went up onto a curb and struck a tree. The pedestrian, who was from New York, and dog were not hurt. The Mazda was towed from the scene.

An officer escorted Santa Claus from the ball field to the Village Green in Bar Harbor on Friday to meet with local children.

An officer patrolled the shores of Bar Harbor on Dec. 2 for shellfish violations. No violations were found.

Someone called the police department on Friday about a truck that had struck a pole on Mount Desert Street, damaging it. An officer checked and found a large chunk of the pole had been broken off. Dispatch notified Versant so the pole could be checked out.

Officers responded on Saturday to a report of damage being done to a residential building by a disgruntled neighbor. All parties involved are engaged in a long-standing dispute, according to the police report. The matter is still under review.

Mount Desert

Wesley D. Jackson, 25, of Northeast Harbor, was arrested on Monday on a charge of operating under the influence.

Southwest Harbor

On Dec. 2, an officer helped with traffic control on Wesley Avenue due to a medical emergency involving a Surry man who passed away of apparent natural causes.

Dispatch received a report on Saturday about a drunk man harassing a couple of juveniles. This case is under investigation.

On Monday, a woman was reported to have taken a shopping cart from the Southwest Food Mart and was walking toward town with it. An officer met up with the woman and had her return the cart to the store.

An officer made contact with a man on Monday who was reported to have been harassing his neighbors. The officer warned the man for disorderly conduct.

Tremont

Late in the night on Nov. 26, two officers responded to a residence in Tremont for a disorderly conduct complaint where two men were reportedly fighting. Neither man wished to pursue criminal charges but both were given disorderly conduct warnings and separated for the rest of the night.

Trenton

On Dec. 2., someone from a Trenton business called the police department about some drug paraphernalia found in one of its bathrooms and requested it be picked up as they did not want to dispose of it in the regular garbage. The items were picked up and disposed of properly.