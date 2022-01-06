Island Police: Crash on Eden Street sends two to hospital

Bar Harbor

At 4 a.m. on Dec. 30, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Brooke L. Springer, 20, of Sullivan, was traveling westbound on Eden Street in Bar Harbor when it left the roadway and struck a rock wall before overturning and coming to a rest on its driver’s side. According to the police report, two occupants of the vehicle were taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital. The Vibe was towed from the scene.

A loose dog in Bar Harbor was reported on Dec. 28. An officer found the dog and got it back inside its owner’s residence.

On Dec. 30, an officer warned a person for camping in town, which is a violation of a Bar Harbor municipal ordinance.

Neil Long, 28, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Saturday on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging failure to appear.

A resident of Bar Harbor was reportedly burning property belonging to a family member on Saturday. This matter is under investigation.

Mount Desert

On Dec. 29, Laurie Cote, 49, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

An officer investigated a report of vandalism to an area business on Dec. 29. Some items in the amount of $800 had been damaged and the business owner requested extra patrols in the area.

Following a motor vehicle complaint on Dec. 29, Saravanan Parthiban, 25, of New York and Ohio, was charged with criminal mischief after driving a vehicle on Seal Harbor Beach. The rental vehicle, a black 2021 Dodge Charger, had caused damage to the beach before getting stuck in the sand. It was not able to be unstuck before the tide came in and submerged it.

An officer took a report of damage to a town vehicle on Dec. 30 that had happened while the vehicle was parked inside the Mount Desert Highway garage.

A man was given a warning on Friday for setting off fireworks in Mount Desert.

An officer responded to a report of a dog versus chicken incident in Northeast Harbor on Sunday, but the report was not substantiated, according to the police log.

Southwest Harbor

A report came into the police department of a man slumped over the wheel in his car at the Manset turnout on Dec. 28, but when the officer arrived, the car was gone.

The police department received a report on Dec. 28 of a dispute occurring on Robinson Hill Road. When an officer arrived, the parties had separated and all was calm. No further police action was taken.

On Dec. 29, a report of a dispute on Robinson Hill Road was made to the police department. Officers arrived and spoke with the person who made the report but were unable to speak with the other person because they had fled, according to the police report.

A resident called the police on Dec. 29 to report a knife wrapped in a bloody rag stuck in a tree on Jodys Acre Road. An officer located the knife, which had been stuck through paper towels with small drops of blood on them. The officer knocked on the door of the closest house but no one answered. Neighbors told the officer that the homeowner had not been there for a few days.

A report of a homeless man in a local church came into the department on Dec. 30 but when an officer arrived, the man had gone. The officer located the man later and found out he was not homeless, just cold. No further police action was taken.

Following a traffic violation stop on Seal Cove on Dec. 30, Brittany Carter, 34, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on multiple warrants.

A resident reported to the police department on Friday that someone drove over their driveway markers and pulled them out of the ground. There are no suspects at this time, according to the police log.

Trenton

Hancock County Regional Control Center received a report of a domestic dispute in Trenton on Dec. 29 that resulted in Joseph Meeks, 37, being arrested on an outstanding warrant. Meeks was also arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.