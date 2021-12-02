Island Police: Coyote reports keep island officers busy

Bar Harbor

A Bar Harbor resident struck a coyote with his Dodge Ram 1500 on Nov. 24 while driving southward on the Crooked Road in Hulls Cove.

A report of an injured coyote came into the police department on Nov. 24. The coyote was located and put down.

On Friday, the police department took a report of a “mangy looking coyote” in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road. An officer checked the area but was unable to find it. Dispatch informed the Warden Service of the call.

The police department took a report of an injured coyote on Park Street on Friday, but the animal was not located.

A tenant of an apartment building called the police on Nov. 24 to say that someone was smoking in the adjacent apartment and that smoking was not allowed in the building. The caller was advised to contact the building manager.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Nov. 25, Casey Harmon, 34, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license. He was later bailed from Bar Harbor Police Department.

An officer patrolled the shores of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert on Sunday for shellfish enforcement. No one was seen harvesting.

Multiple deer vs. car collisions were reported on State Highway 3 this week.

Mount Desert

In the evening on Nov. 24, a resident called the police to report a coyote attacking a deer, but the coyote was gone when an officer arrived.

An officer responded to a possible motor vehicle incident on State Highway 102 in Mount Desert on Nov. 23 that resulted in Richard Sanborn, 28, of Bass Harbor, being charged with operating with a license that was suspended or revoked. According to the police report, the incident is still under investigation.

An officer assisted in the delivery of a Thanksgiving meal to a Northeast Harbor resident on Thanksgiving Day.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Sunday, Robert Thurston, 80, of Trenton, was summonsed and charged with operating after suspension.

Southwest Harbor

The police department took a report on Nov. 17 about a speeding vehicle that was followed to the Coast Guard base. An officer made contact with the commanding officer of the base and asked him if he would speak to the driver.

A caller reported an alarm going off at the Common Good Food Bank on Nov. 17. When an officer arrived, he called the fire department because the alarm sounded to him like a carbon monoxide alarm. The fire department arrived and checked the building and found a malfunctioning alarm.

A citizen rode along with an officer to learn about police work on Nov. 19. According to the police report, people are always welcomed and encouraged to participate in a ride-along.

The police department took a call on Nov. 20 from a Tremont resident who said their significant other had cashed their check in Southwest Harbor without authorization. This case in under investigation.

On Nov. 23, the police department received a report of a man harassing a woman on the Seawall Road. An officer located the man and gave him a warning and a no-contact order.

On Sunday, the police department received a request to assist a resident whose electric wheelchair had died. The chair was pushed home and was recharged.

Trenton

Deputies stood by at a Trenton residence Nov. 24 while a husband gathered his belongings after having a falling out with his wife.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to a Trenton residence Thanksgiving Day for a reported domestic dispute, but the incident was a result of a man “in crisis,” police said. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

On Sunday, a deputy went to a Trenton residence to investigate the unattended death of a 30-year-old man. There is no word yet on the result of the investigation.