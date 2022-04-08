Island Police: Car wash door damaged by exiting vehicle 

Southwest Harbor

An officer received a report on March 29 of a vehicle that had backed into a car wash door. The officer went to Skip’s Car Wash and met with Dorr “Skip” Wilson and Kaden Steinke of Southwest Harbor. Steinke had washed his 2015 Ford Transit 250 and was exiting the car wash when the top of the van connected with the car wash door. Damage was done to the top-back of the van and to the car wash door.

A vehicle was stopped on Saturday for speed and failure to dim headlights. As a result of the stop, drug paraphernalia was confiscated from the driver.

Following a traffic stop on Main Street on Sunday, James Corbett of Hancock was summonsed for operating after suspension.

Bar Harbor

An officer responded on March 28 to a report of two vehicles having been vandalized on Shannon Road.

At the intersection of Spring Street and Cromwell Harbor Road on March 28, Kiah Baxter, 28, of Bar Harbor, driving a 2016 Subaru, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford driven by a man from Illinois that was operating in its lane of travel. Baxter was warned for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Following a traffic stop on March 31, Derric Forbes, 54, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and taken to Hancock County Jail.

An officer responded to a complaint of theft at a local business on March 31 resulting in Aiden Coombs, 18, of Blue Hill, and a juvenile being summonsed.

An underage party in Bar Harbor was reported on Saturday night. Officers went to check it out and no charges were filed.

Officers conducted an escort on Saturday night for the Mount Desert Island High School Show Choir team that had won the state championships.

Mount Desert

Joseph Meek, 37, of Trenton, was arrested on March 28 on a charge of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest and operating after suspension. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A business in Mount Desert reported to the police on March 31 that a vehicle was parked in a handicap parking spot on Main Street in Northeast Harbor. An officer went to the scene and warned the owner of the vehicle, who was helping someone move, and advised him to pull his vehicle and trailer forward, which he did.

Trenton

A Fletcher’s Landing woman called the police on Sunday with questions about a property dispute she was having with an ex-boyfriend.

A woman called the police department on Monday to have information documented regarding a property line dispute.

A Portland woman called the police on Monday concerned about her father who has dementia and was supposedly walking down the road thinking he was in Massachusetts. An officer went to the man’s residence and found the man at home. The officer spoke with him for a short time and the man agreed to stay at his home and not walk off again. A family member was on the way.