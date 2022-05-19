Island Police: Car hit by forklift on Cottage Street 

Bar Harbor

An Ellsworth woman who was driving a 2020 Hyundai Tucson was heading westbound on Cottage Street on May 10 when a forklift entered her lane as it was being offloaded from the back of a truck and hit the passenger side of her car. The forklift, a 2000 Terex Princton D50, had no visible damage.

An officer responded to a report on May 10 of a young child who was locked in a parked vehicle by accident. The car was unlocked by a towing service.

Officers went to the scene of a report of fireworks being set off in the area of lower Main Street on May 10. The individuals involved were told of the local ordinance that prohibits the use of fireworks within the town and the disorderly house ordinance, which defines an activity in the immediate vicinity of a building as disorderly if it unreasonably disturbs the community.

Evin K. Carson, 54, of Bar Harbor, was charged on May 10 with violation of condition of release.

Kathryn Keif, 68, of Bar Harbor, driving a 2015 Chevy Sonic, rear-ended a 2009 Subaru Outback on Eagle Lake Road on May 11. Keif was summonsed for leaving the scene of a property-damage incident.

An officer warned a person on May 12 for having their dog off leash.

Patrick Dennison, 53, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on Friday for operating a vehicle after his license was suspended.

Shelby Parsons, 29, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on Friday operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Meghan Babb, 39, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Friday on a failure to appear warrant and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Jason A. Locke, 40, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Friday on a warrant for failing to appear for a criminal mischief charge. He was processed and released on bail.

An officer was assigned to a detail at the Mount Desert Island High School prom on Friday.

Mount Desert

A Trenton man turned in a cell phone on May 11 that he had found on the South Shore Road in Northeast Harbor. The phone was placed in lost and found at the police department.

Southwest Harbor

Dispatch received a report of a suspicious car on Cable Crossing on May 12. An officer told the driver his car was on private property and the driver moved along.

A woman called the police on Friday after discovering that items from her home had gone missing. She called back a short time later to say the items were found.

Individuals on Main Street on Saturday were warned for disorderly conduct following a noise complaint.

The police department got a report on Saturday about abandoned kittens. The “kittens” turned out to be two squirrel kits that had been placed in a closed box. The kits were turned over to an animal rescue for care.