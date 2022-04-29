Island Police: Car blocks local from leaving parking lot 

Southwest Harbor

A resident called the police on April 20 to say that a vehicle with out-of-state-plates had parked her in at a local parking lot. She told the responding officer that she had checked all the area buildings for the car’s owner but couldn’t find them. The officer and another person were able to guide the woman around the offending vehicle and she was able to leave the parking lot. The offending vehicle’s owner was not found, and when an officer came back later to check, the vehicle was gone.

Following a traffic stop on April 20, Shannon Stanley was summonsed for operating after suspension.

Following a traffic stop on April 19, Glenn Robertson, 74, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for operating after suspension, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and failure to notify Secretary of State of name and address change.

A report of a bear in a tree next to a house came in on Sunday. An officer arrived and discovered it was actually a porcupine and told the callers that it would most likely come down and leave the area later in the evening.

Bar Harbor

Officers assisted Marine Patrol on April 20 in trying to locate a man who was reported missing and possibly in the water. The man was found and all was well.

The police department received a report of shoplifting at a local business on Friday. After an investigation, Kimberly Murphy, 51, of Bar Harbor, was charged with theft.

The police department got a report of vehicle stuck on the sand bar on Friday. The vehicle as able to be removed with no issues.

A 2021 Subaru being operated by Kara Jeffas, 45, of Bar Harbor, was traveling westward on Eagle Lake Road on Saturday when it crossed over the center line and struck a granite bridge. There were no injuries to Jeffas or a child passenger, but Jeffas was summonsed for operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the police report.

An officer responded to Newton Way and Main Street on Saturday for a report of a rabbit, possibly domesticated, on the lawn of a business. The officer tried to catch the rabbit but it ran off. A post was put up on the Mount Desert Island Lost Pet page.

Mount Desert

An officer received a report of illegal camping on April 21. The officer found the campers and told them about the ordinance prohibiting camping in public.

The police department responded to a report of gunshots on Sunday. The individuals involved were found to be safely target shooting.