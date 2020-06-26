Island Police: Burglary, broken window at Hall Quarry property 

Mount Desert

A vehicle that was reported for blocking an Otter Creek street the evening of June 16 was stuck there because it was disabled, police said. It was later towed.

Whitney Larkin, 39, of New York, N.Y., was arrested at a Mount Desert residence around 11:30 p.m. June 16 following a report of a domestic argument and investigation. She was charged with domestic violence assault and taken to the Hancock County jail in Ellsworth.

A Range Rover driven by Robert Stolar, 59, of Montclair, N.J., reportedly struck a deer on Peabody Drive the morning of June 17. The deer had severe enough injuries that it was shot by a police officer.

A group was warned for swimming in Lower Hadlock Pond, which is a town water supply, June 18.

Police took a report of rocks having been thrown through the window of a seasonal residence in Hall Quarry Friday. The next day, police investigated a burglary at the same residence. The incidents are under investigation.

Following a dispute between two family members at a residence Friday, one was warned not to return to the property.

A vehicle was reportedly keyed in Northeast Harbor over the weekend; the owner called police Sunday morning to ask them to document it.

Bar Harbor

A group of people was warned for disorderly conduct when the argument they were having in the early morning hours of June 15 prompted a call to police. The caller thought they might be intruders in the residence, but they turned out to be guests of another resident.

A Bangor woman was summonsed on two assault charges the afternoon of June 15. Reanna Emery, 24, had been at a gathering at a local residence the night of June 14 and reportedly assaulted two people there. The alleged assault was reported the following morning.

A Ford Ranger driven by William Renault, 20, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on the Eagle Lake Road the evening of June 15. There was no visible damage to the vehicle.

A dead vulture was reported on Oak Street June 16.

A woman walking on a path near Schooner Head Road was reportedly bitten on the arm by a leashed dog June 16.

An officer warned a group of people under the legal age of 21 for smoking marijuana on Cottage Street June 16.

An officer spoke with a group at Hadley Point Beach June 17, reminding them to be sure their campfires were extinguished when they left.

An Otter Creek resident was reportedly bitten by a neighbor’s dog June 18.

A man was warned for operating an ATV on a public road on Bayview Drive Friday afternoon.

An unattended dog was reported in the area of Woodbury Road Friday evening.

A Subaru was towed after a car-deer accident Saturday evening. Tabatha Sullivan, 48, of Bar Harbor, was driving south on Route 102 when the deer reportedly jumped in front of the vehicle and she was unable to stop in time. No injuries were reported; the deer ran off.

A Honda Accord driven by Oshea Desgouttes, 27, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer on Lower Main Street near Compass Harbor Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported, but the Honda had some damage to a door and headlight assembly.

Following a traffic stop Sunday night near Hamilton Pond, Julianna McDonald, 24, of Orrington, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

Southwest Harbor

When an officer responded to a call about a car versus deer crash on Main Street around 9:30 a.m. on June 17, the deer was gone and there was no damage to the vehicle.

A vehicle speeding on Clark Point Road was reported June 17 around noon. An officer was unable to locate it when he checked the area.

Neighbors upset with one another resulted in the report of a disturbance on Seal Cove Road around 7:30 p.m. on June 17. A Hancock County deputy assisted the Southwest Harbor officer at the location. According to the officer, one man was upset with his neighbor about an incident that happened last year. The two men were able to talk about and resolve the problem, according to the report.

An officer gave a business owner information around 10 a.m. on June 18 for two of her employees who reported unemployment fraud.

A missing license plate was reported by a woman on Friday around 4:15 p.m.

After responding to a report of a domestic dispute reported by a neighbor on Seal Cove Road Friday around 6:45 p.m., police arrested Christopher Sullivan, 37, of Southwest Harbor, on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Sullivan was brought to Hancock County jail.

A 17-year-old female was charged with filing a false police report on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. The charge came following an investigation into an incident that she reported to police in April. A juvenile probation officer is expected to review the charge to determine how to proceed, according to police.

Speeding vehicles on Main Street were reported around 4 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, officers will monitor the situation and check for speeders.

Tremont

Around 3:30 p.m. on June 17, a man called the sheriff’soffice to report the theft of an item from his property.

The alarm on a car parked at the Bass Harbor Ferry Terminal was going off when the lieutenant on duty was in the area June 12 around 8 p.m. It quieted and the officer left. He was called a short time later for the same reason and contacted the owner who agreed to have the battery disconnected until the reason why it kept going off could be figured out.

A resident called the sheriff’s office on June 18 around 8:30 a.m. to find out about obtaining a protection order,and the process was explained.

Two residents attempted to report complaints against one another on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. A deputy determined no crime had been committed so no action was taken.

Trenton

A man from Massachusetts asked the sheriff’s office around 8:30 a.m. on June 17 to document minor damage on the rear passenger side of his 2017 Chevrolet pickup. Casey Pagan, 28, of Salem, Mass., noticed the damage after staying the night at a hotel. According to the report, there were no witnesses or video evidence of who caused the damage.

When a resident reported attempted fraud on June 17, the sheriff’s office found the incident was connected to an investigation taking place in another jurisdiction and no action was taken.

A neighbor dispute reported on June 17 around 4 p.m. was about an animal problem, according to the responding deputy, who then called the animal control officer to take care of it.

Someone on a side road doing donuts on an ATV was reported around 7:30 p.m. on June 17. When a deputy responded to the area, the ATV and driver were not found.

A missing parcel package was reported around 11 a.m. on June 18. The resident who was expecting the package reported that the shipping company had delivered it to the wrong address. According to the report, the shipping company was looking into the matter but the resident wanted the information documented. Later that day, the resident returned home to find the package on their doorstep.

A resident reported a neighbor for cutting trees without permission on Saturday around 1:45 p.m. The neighbor was issued a warning for illegally cutting trees and for trespassing.