Island Police: Buoy almost bests eagle in Northeast Harbor 

Mount Desert

Around 11 a.m. on March 30, an officer was advised about some debris that was in the roadway along Peabody Drive in Northeast Harbor and made contact with some workers who had been sweeping the debris into the road. After the workers were spoken to, they cleaned up their mess.

An officer assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department on April 1 at 12:32 p.m. with an oil spill at the intersection of Eagle Lake and Route 198.

At 5:33 p.m. on April 1, a motorist called in a report of a dog being hit by a car at the intersection of Eagle Lake and Sound Drive. The dog was transported to Acadia Vet and later to an emergency vet in Brewer. The well-being of the dog is unknown at the time of this report.

On Friday at 6:49 p.m., at the request of the Ellsworth Police Department, an officer attempted to make contact with a resident at his summer estate in Seal Harbor, but the residence has yet to be opened up for the season and the owner was not there.

At 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, a report came into the department of a bald eagle that appeared to be in distress in Northeast Harbor. After observing the animal through binoculars, it looked like the eagle was attached to a buoy in the harbor and was unable to free itself. While dispatch was contacting the marine patrol, the eagle managed to get free and fly away.

Southwest Harbor

A resident of Seawall Road came to the police station around 7 a.m. on Friday to report a speeding vehicle on the road. According to the report, police will be increasing patrol on that road.

There was minor damage to the cruiser driven by Chief Mike Miller after it collided with a deer on Seawall Road around 9 p.m. on Friday. Following the collision, the deer ran into the woods.

Police received a call on Monday around 9 a.m. from someone who had lost their license on Main Street. The owner of the license had checked in with a few business owners in the area but had not found it. Police recorded their name and number in order to contact them if it is brought to the station.

Tremont

Street signs being stolen from one of the side roads in town was reported by the town on April 1 around 12:30 p.m.

A Southwest Harbor man called on Friday around 10 a.m. to report he had lost his cell phone while in Tremont. Information was documented and an officer told him if the phone was turned in, he would be contacted.

Trenton

A woman called to report hitting a deer around 6 a.m. on March 30 in town. Her vehicle was not damaged and the deer ran away.

A 29-year-old man from Bangor was not injured and could drive his 2011 Nissan car away after it was towed from a ditch on Route 3 around 2 p.m. on April 1. Trenton Fire Department helped with traffic control at the scene.

A man was driven to the hospital after losing control of his 2004 Subaru Outback on Bayside Road around 10 p.m. on April 1. Isaac Kerr was issued a summons for imprudent speed after he lost control of the vehicle, which skidded partially sideways into the right–side ditch, went airborne and turned on its side, hitting several large trees with the roof and front end.

A man was taken to the hospital after falling asleep at the wheel of the 2007 Nissan Titan he was driving on Jordan River Road around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. Justin Pinkham, 31, of Corea, was driving eastward when he fell asleep and lost control of the Nissan while entering a corner. The Nissan skidded on pavement and then rolled, landing upright in a ditch before being towed from the scene. Pinkham was brought to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with non-life–threatening injuries. Trenton Fire Department assisted with the call.

Bar Harbor

At 2:44 p.m. on March 31, a 2010 Ford F150 operated by Patrick Hanley, 21, of Bass Harbor, was pulling out of a parking stall on Rodick Pl in Bar Harbor and struck a parked 2018 Subaru Outback with his vehicle. The truck came out of the encounter OK, but the Outback sustained operable damage.

On Friday at 3:30 p.m., a 2016 Kia Soul, operated by Lawrence Nuesslein, 56, of Bar Harbor, hit a previously damaged light pole in a backyard parking lot. The Kia sustained damage to its front-passenger side, undercarriage and front-passenger side tire.

At 3:34 p.m. on Friday, an officer took a report of a vehicle that had passed a stopped school bus that had its red lights flashing.

A bit after 11 p.m. on Friday, pursuant to a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Kailey Smith, 34, of Tremont, was arrested on three arrest warrants and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

At 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Parker Shortell, 20, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

At 2:11 p.m. on Sunday, the department took a report of a cat bite.

A couple minutes after 5 p.m. on Sunday, a concerned citizen reported a tree branch that had broken off and was hanging over the sidewalk on Kennebec Place. The department’s dispatcher left a voicemail for the Bar Harbor Highway Division.