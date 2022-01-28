Island Police: Bucksport woman summonsed for littering on Bar Harbor beach 

Bar Harbor

An officer found several large trash bags and other litter at a beach in Bar Harbor on Friday. The officer cleaned up the trash and found the names of possible suspects. Emily Mercer, 36, of Bucksport and California, was summonsed for littering.

A snowplow was reported stolen in Bar Harbor on Jan. 18. This case is currently under investigation.

A man from Newburgh was driving a 2017 Chevrolet van on Jan. 18 and making a left turn onto Cottage Street from Eden Street when he bumped into a pedestrian. He stopped and spoke with the pedestrian who was uninjured and who did not want to make a report or exchange information. The driver reported the incident to the police to document.

An officer checked out a suspicious vehicle in Bar Harbor on Jan. 18 that turned out to be a new property owner sleeping in the vehicle until the residence is habitable.

A citizen called the police department on Jan. 19 about a deer with a broken leg. The caller was advised to leave it alone and the deer will fend for itself. According to the police log, there are several deer like this around town that have managed for years, so no action will be taken.

Mount Desert

An officer responded to a report made on Jan. 18 of a truck hauling a flatbed trailer with a boat, driving along State Highway 102, that had a wheel on fire. The officer located the vehicle in Somesville and the driver already had the fire out. The officer stood by until the vehicle got back on its way.

An officer responded to a report on Jan. 20 of an individual having colored the ice flows on Sargeant Drive using some sort of dye. The matter was referred to Acadia National park ranger staff for follow-up.

Southwest Harbor

A report of a one-vehicle incident came into the police department on Saturday morning. When an officer arrived at the scene, he found out that the vehicle had accidentally driven on a snow/ice bank and had gotten stuck.

An officer assisted the Southwest Harbor Fire Department on Saturday with a fire on Trap Mill Road where one person was taken to the hospital with burns on their hands.

Dispatch received a report of three loud bangs on Clark Point Road at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. An officer spoke to the person who had made the noise and warned them not to do it again at such a late hour.

A resident went to the police department on Saturday to report that his Bose Wave radio and remote were missing from his garage. Nothing else had been taken.

Trenton

A Newport man was operating a 2015 Volvo truck and pulling out of a parking spot at the Edwards Brothers Market in Trenton on Jan. 17 when he struck a 2004 Buick sedan that was parked and unoccupied. There were no injuries but both vehicles sustained reportable damage.

A Trenton woman called the police department on Jan. 18 to report the theft of a business sign. The case is under investigation.