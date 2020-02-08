Island Police: Bright lights, close call with deer lands driver in ditch

Mount Desert

A Subaru Outback driven by Marissa Springer, 20, of Bar Harbor reportedly swerved, skidded and went into a ditch on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 30 at the intersection of Indian Point Road and Bartlett’s Landing Road. Springer told police that the driver of a vehicle coming the opposite direction had failed to dim their headlights, blinding her. After the vehicle had passed, she said, a deer was also in the roadway. She swerved to avoid the deer, according to reports, and began to skid in the sand on the road. It entered the ditch and traveled about 50 feet before fetching up on the front end, catapulting it sideways, striking a mailbox and coming to rest partly on the shoulder of the roadway. Springer was taken to the hospital for treatment of head and neck pain. The Subaru was towed.

Bar Harbor

No one was injured when a pickup truck and bicycle reportedly collided near the intersection of Eden Street and West Street Extension the morning of Jan. 27. Dan Simeon, 56, of Bar Harbor was driving the truck and Adela Talayee, 21, of Bar Harbor was riding the bicycle, which was damaged in the accident.

Samuel Lyons-Payson, 19, of Bar Harbor was driving on Eden Street Jan. 28 when he was stopped by an officer who knew his license was suspended, according to reports. He was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

A vehicle broken down in the roadway on Knox Road Jan. 28 was moved to the side of the road until a tow truck arrived.

A wandering dog was reported in the area of Edgewood Street the evening of Jan. 28. An officer responded to the area but was unable to find it.

A dog reported running in the roadway near Hadley Point Road Jan. 29 was returned to its owner.

An Ellsworth woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Route 3 near the ferry terminal around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Amanda Clemens, 39, was driving a Jeep northbound when it left the road to the right and struck a stone pillar, according to reports. No one else was in the vehicle. The accident is under investigation.

A deer was reported stuck in a fenced area Friday morning. When an officer arrived, the deer was not there.

A loose dog running on Hadley Point Beach was reported Friday afternoon. It was returned to its owner.

Andie Lawford, 25, of Bangor was pulled over for expired registration on Route 3 Saturday. She was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension and arrested on an outstanding warrant. She was bailed from the police station.

No one was injured when a Honda Civic driven by a teenager from Penobscot went off the road on Crooked Road and struck a tree Saturday night. While negotiating a curve, police said, the driver took the turn too wide, then overcorrected, and the vehicle spun around. The Civic had some damage but was drivable.

Southwest Harbor

After receiving what felt like a scam phone call and mail from someone impersonating a person from the social security office, a man called police to report it around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police offered him information about how to protect his identity.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 a woman brought property to the police station that she said belonged to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Police contacted the ex and she picked the item up from the station.

Police received a report around 8 p.m. on Jan. 28 of a wire on a tree at the intersection of Main Street and Herrick Road. Emera was called to fix it.

After being stopped for speed around 10 p.m. on Jan. 28, Michael Kelly, 61, of Lamoine was given a summons for allegedly driving with an expired license.

A man came to the police station to report possible identity theft around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. He told police he had received a phone call and the caller had some of his personal information. Although he had contacted agencies to report the incident, he wanted it documented with the police department.

When police checked on a report made Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. of a man stumbling near the road by Manset Corner they didn’t find anyone.

A local hospitality business called police around 9:30 a.m. on Friday to report an unhappy customer. According to the owner of the business, the customer had sent them emails stating how unhappy they were. Police told the business owner it was a civil matter.

Bar Harbor police asked the Southwest Harbor department around 11 a.m. on Friday to issue a harassment and trespassing warning to a man living in town for an incident that happened in Bar Harbor.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday police received a report of a woman being verbally abusive to her children in a store. Another shopper had made the call to police. An officer spoke with the mother and recommended she avoid profanity while in public, according to police.

Trenton

A 2006 Honda Pilot was driven from an accident where it hit the side of a convenience store on Jan. 29 around 5:30 p.m. Eric Merner, 28, of Ellsworth was attempting to drive around Moose Crossing Convenience Store when he cut the corner too close, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and hit the side of the building. Several pieces of siding were broken off the building but there were no injuries and the Pilot could be driven away.

Tremont

A deputy responded to several complaints of gunshots near Hodgdon Road on Saturday around 4:45 p.m. The Maine Warden Service assisted and they found a resident legally target shooting.

A 26-year-old woman’s mother called the Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check on the daughter around 6 p.m. on Monday. When a deputy spoke with the younger woman, he determined she was fine.