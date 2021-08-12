Island Police: Beach-seeking couple bummed out over bus route 

Bar Harbor

On Aug. 3 close to 4 p.m., an officer went to the old police department parking lot to assist a parking enforcement officer who was dealing with a disorderly subject.

At 9:53 a.m. on Aug. 4, a 2007 Sterling dump truck operated by Jonathan Hichborn, 44, of Amherst, was traveling southward on State Highway 3. A 2019 Kia Sportage driven by William Murphy, 80, of Bar Harbor, was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Sand Point Road and State Highway 3, preparing to turn left. Murphy pulled his vehicle out onto the highway in front of the dump truck and the two vehicles collided. No injuries were reported.

A woman came into the police department a minute after 5 p.m. on Aug 4 to report that she had fallen on a sidewalk the previous evening and had gotten injured. She wanted to file an accident report, so she was referred to the town office.

An officer was asked to assist with crowd control at a town meeting on the evening of Aug. 4, at which a local resident was asked to leave the event.

On Aug. 5 at 11:07 a.m., the police responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 3 in Salsbury Cove. A trash truck driven by Tyler Smith, 25, of Bangor, was traveling on State Highway 3 and was unable to stop in time to avoid a 2012 Honda Accord being driven by Alexandra Liros, 51, of Bar Harbor, that was stopped in traffic. Personal injury was noted in the police log, but no further information was given.

An officer responded to a vandalism complaint on Friday at 8:13 p.m. at the corner of Cottage and Main streets. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, a couple who had gotten off the Island Explorer bus came into the police station to say that they were upset that the bus they had gotten into in Acadia National Park didn’t take them to Sand Beach. Dispatch reached out to park personnel, who sent a ranger to take the couple to Sand Beach.

After officers responded to an Eden Street business around 6 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a domestic disturbance, Michael Robertson, 20, of Fort Kent, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to Hancock County Jail.

Close to 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Bar Harbor Fire Department was dispatched to a possible chimney fire a the Harborside Hotel. An officer arrived first on the scene, followed moments later by the fire department. The officer stayed on scene to assist if needed before returning to patrol.

A few minutes after midnight on Sunday, an officer was flagged down by multiple people in the area of Cottage Street who said that a vehicle took off at a high rate of speed down Main Street. The officer located the driver and had a conversation about their behavior.

On Sunday at 8:29 p.m., the Mount Desert Island Hospital emergency department called the police department to report that a man had been bitten by a dog.

At 10:52 p.m. on Sunday, Leshana L. Davy, 28, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and was transported to Hancock County Jail.

Mount Desert

A minute to 2 p.m. on Aug. 4, the police department received some information about a man riding a bicycle who was exhibiting “strange behavior,” according to the police log.

An officer responded to Seal Harbor on Aug. 5 at 1:22 a.m. for a report of a barking dog tied out in the rain. The officer went to the area described in the report and waited for 15 minutes but did not hear barking.

An officer took a report of a possible assault at 10:03 a.m. on Friday. The incident is under investigation.

At 2:07 on Sunday, dispatch received an open 911 call that plotted near Peabody Drive in Northeast Harbor. A woman could be heard talking about hiking and nothing concerning was heard.

On Sunday at 9:51 p.m., a Mount Desert resident reported that her car alarm sounded and that she found her passenger-side door ajar. Nothing was missing from the vehicle, according to the police log.

Southwest Harbor

No one was injured when a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by David Lunt, 62, of Frenchboro, backed into a parked and unattended 2004 Nissan pickup owned by Wendell “Rusty” Reed, 65, of Southwest Harbor, on Clark Point Road around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. The Nissan was legally parked at the time of the incident.

Police received a report on Aug. 3 around 12:30 p.m. of two people stealing clothes from a donation box in town. One officer searched the area and did not find the people, but when another officer checked later, he found them and gave them a warning for trespassing.

Police are testing a white powdery substance inside a bag found around 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 by an officer in the building at Chris’s Pond.

Two transients were found sleeping in a church around 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 and were asked to move along.

Police are investigating money stolen from a snack stand on Clark Point Road. The theft was reported on Aug. 4 around 10:30 a.m. When an officer arrived, he was shown the smashed lock on the money box and was told as much as $200 had been taken.

A 2004 Cadillac driven by Steven Gray, 65, of Trenton, had to be towed after it hit the rear end of a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck driven by Alan Schriber, 75, of Cincinnati, Ohio, that was stopped on Main Street around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 4. No one was injured in the crash.

A woman came to the police station on Aug. 5 around 10 a.m. to report two people staying in a greenhouse located behind the school. When an officer offered to remove the couple from the building, the woman asked him not to as she was concerned they had nowhere to go and it was raining outside. The officer explained that the couple, who had been located inside a church earlier in the week, was meeting with church officials about finding appropriate shelter later that day. The woman asked to have them removed if they continued to stay in the greenhouse following the meeting. Later that day, a different officer found them in the greenhouse and gave them a warning for trespassing and offered to help them find shelter.

A golf cart riding around Main Street was reported around 4 p.m. on Aug. 5. An officer responded and explained it was not legal to drive the cart on a main road and followed the driver back to their original location.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, an officer received a report of someone being harassed on Facebook. The officer recommended they block the person who was harassing them. That person was warned by the officer for harassment.

A shoplifting attempt was reported on Saturday around 5 p.m. by a local business owner. According to the report, the person was seen taking an item and returned it after the owner asked them to.

A man called the police on Sunday around noon to report his wife had left with his tools after they had an argument and he needed them for work. Police recorded it as a civil matter.

A car parked on Long Pond Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday in which the driver looked like they were passed out was reported to police. The caller then reported speaking with the driver, who was on their phone, and said they were OK.

Police received a report of loud noise on Cedar Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. When an officer responded, he found a summer resident in the backyard having a bonfire. He asked the resident to keep the noise down.

Tremont

A man and woman arguing in the middle of Kelleytown Road were reported around 7 p.m. on Aug. 5. Two officers patrolled the area but did not find the two people.

No one was injured in a Hansen’s Outpost parking lot fender bender on Aug. 3 around 2:30 p.m. in which a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Ashley Kennedy, 32, of Tremont, backed into a parked 2013 Chevrolet van. The last known operator of the van was Nathan Deschaine, 34, of Derry, N.H. Damage to the vehicles was considered nonreportable.

Trenton

Officers are investigating what a woman reported is a violation of conditions of another person’s probation on Friday around 11:30 a.m. According to the woman, the other person is contacting her through a third party and through Facebook Messenger using a false name.

A woman called the sheriff’s office on Saturday around 10 a.m. with information about a possible probation violation that involved her ex-husband.

A truck operating at high rates of speed on Goose Cove Road was reported on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. An officer found the truck and conducted a traffic stop. Alexander Coombs, 20, of Trenton, was identified as the driver and the officer warned him for his driving and gave Coombs a traffic summons for not having an inspection sticker on the vehicle.

A Bucksport man was able to escape injury and drive his 2007 Ford Focus away from a collision with a deer on Bayside Road that happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Arnold Burgess was driving the Focus when a deer jumped into his lane of travel. There was minor damage to the front passenger bumper of the Focus.

Lincoln Police Department asked for help in locating a Trenton man whose vehicle was found there around 4:30 pm. on Monday. An officer learned the man had been fishing and was currently on his way home.