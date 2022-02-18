Island Police: Bar Harbor officer helps woman going into labor 

Bar Harbor

An officer assisted fire and rescue on Feb. 9 with a pregnant woman whose water had broken and who needed an ambulance. According to the police log, the officer asked the woman “if a part of the baby was out.” The woman replied that the umbilical cord was partially out but that she was fine. While they were waiting on the ambulance, the woman asked the officer to drive her to meet the ambulance. As the officer was putting some of the woman’s stuff into the car, the ambulance arrived and took the woman to the hospital.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Feb. 10, Javon Richardson, 30, of Bangor, was summonsed for attaching false plates. Richardson’s passenger was warned for permitting attachment of false plates.

Mount Desert

As a result of a traffic stop on Saturday, Brianne Parent, 21, of Southwest Harbor, was charged on a count of operating a motor vehicle while the registration was suspended. Parent’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Southwest Harbor

An officer responded to an alarm at the Coast Guard base on Feb. 8 but there was no emergency.

A caller told the police on Feb. 9 that they found a bag of what appeared to be illicit drugs on the floor of a local business. This case in under investigation.

The police department was contacted on Friday about a motor home that was stuck at the corner of Main Street and Robinson Hill Road. A tow company was called and pulled the motor home free.

Dispatch received a report of a drunk man on Main Street on Friday night. An officer met with the man and gave him a ride home.