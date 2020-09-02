Island Police: Ace fence climbers take advantage for the love of tennis 

Bar Harbor

A driver was warned for speeding on the Eagle Lake Road the morning of Aug. 24.

Alexis Lilly, 28, of Bar Harbor, was arrested the morning of Aug. 24 on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release after allegedly making indirect contact through social media with a person she was prohibited from contacting. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A Mack truck driven by Dustin Bickmore, 32, of Bangor, reportedly sideswiped a town “No Parking” sign on Albert Meadow Aug. 24. Minimal damage to the sign was reported and the truck was not damaged.

A resident reported people drinking and loud music coming from a vehicle in the street on Newton Way the evening of Aug. 24. Police did not find anyone on the street but did notify the property owner of the complaint.

An officer spoke with a family staying at a motel following a noise complaint around 2 a.m. Aug. 25.

A Toyota Sienna driven by Horace Graham, 36, of Bangor, reportedly struck a road sign and a fence the afternoon of Aug. 25 at the intersection of Route 3 and Norway Drive. Graham told police he was trying to turn around and thought the vehicle was in reverse, but it lurched forward and struck the sign and fence. Graham and a passenger were not injured, but the vehicle was towed.

A business owner reported Aug. 26 that a delivery driver refused to wear a face mask while in his business, saying he had a medical reason not to.

A business owner reported that a census worker had come into their residence, which is connected to the business, without permission Aug. 26. The census worker thought they were in the business, but had actually walked into the private residence, police said.

Confusion about who was turning where led to a minor accident the evening of Aug. 26 on Route 102 in Town Hill. A Jeep Compass driven by Bethany VanGorder, 28, of Bernard, was preparing to turn right onto Knox Road and slowed down and signaled when approaching Crooked Road, 40 yards earlier. An Acura driven by Angela Yao, 22, of Metuchen, N.J., pulled out to turn left and reportedly struck the Jeep. Both vehicles had some damage but were drivable.

One passenger was injured when a Chrysler van waiting to make a left turn from Route 3 into a motel parking lot was rear-ended the evening of Aug. 26. Jitendro Gowda, 44, of Maynard, Mass., was driving the van and had one passenger. Margaret Merritt, 59, of Clifton, was driving a Toyota sedan and reportedly didn’t see brake lights or a turn signal and didn’t realize the van had stopped. The Toyota reportedly ran into the rear of the van and the air bag deployed.

A woman reported a fight between her boyfriend and another man at a residence around midnight Aug. 26. The parties were separated and no charges were filed.

A driver was warned for speeding and making illegal passes on Route 3 near Salisbury Cove the morning of Aug. 27.

A vehicle was towed from a ditch on Otter Cliffs Road the morning of Aug. 27 after it became stuck when the driver was trying to turn around.

A group of tennis enthusiasts reportedly scaled the fence at the newly rebuilt tennis courts on Cromwell Harbor Road in order to play before the gate was unlocked the morning of Aug. 27.

Amanda Lanigan, 37, of Ellsworth, was arrested at a local business the morning of Aug. 27. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A man seen taking coins from the fountain on the Village Green Friday was asked to return them.

Police contacted a vehicle owner to let them know the vehicle’s alarm was going off at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A section of road near The Tarn was flooded in heavy rain Saturday afternoon.

A group gathered on West Street around 1 a.m. Sunday was asked to return to their hotel following a noise complaint.

Police also responded this week to minor accidents involving parked vehicles; people sleeping in vehicles in violation of the town ordinance; many 911 misdials and many misplaced wallets, phones and keys.

Mount Desert

Police assisted with traffic as firefighters responded to a brush fire on Great Pond Way the afternoon of Aug. 24.

A property owner reported that a census worker drove onto their property in a vehicle with a boat trailer around 6 p.m. Aug. 24.

Sean Sweeny, 42, of Deer Isle, was summonsed the morning of Aug. 25 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, greater than 150 days.

No one was injured in an accident midday Aug. 25 in Northeast Harbor when one vehicle failed to yield while turning and was struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to reports. A Toyota Highlander driven by Georges Guireteau, 65, of Hurleyville, N.Y., was turning from Maple Lane onto Joy Road when it was reportedly sideswiped by a Mercedes E-Class driven by Elizabeth Baird, 54, of Mount Desert.

A vehicle was towed Friday afternoon on Sargent Drive after it became stuck in an attempted parking maneuver.

A domestic dispute reported around 10 p.m. Friday was determined to be verbal in nature, according to reports.

A resident reported that the light on the water fountain at the intersection of Peabody Drive and Main Street in Seal Harbor was out Saturday evening.

A capsized canoe and two people in the water in Long Pond were reported Sunday afternoon. When police arrived, the canoeists had already been brought safely to shore by their friends. The rental company retrieved the canoes.

Southwest Harbor

When a bicycle on the side of the road near Gott’s Store was reported on Aug. 25 around 9 a.m., an officer found it and put it in the police department’s storage shed.

Around noon on Aug. 25, a woman stopped an officer and expressed concern about certain painted lines on Village Green Way. She was directed to the town office, according to the report.

An alarm activated at a Fernald Point Road residence around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. One of the people with a key to the home was contacted. There was no emergency, according to the officer.

An officer found a door on a Main Street business unlocked around 10 p.m. on Aug. 25. He locked the door.

On Aug. 26 around 11 a.m., a resident reported losing their wallet sometime since Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. According to the report, the last time the resident had the wallet was at a local business when it was placed on the counter. There have been no wallets turned into the police department matching the description.

Later that day, another resident reported losing a cell phone sometime since the evening of Aug. 25 in the area of Clark Point Road and Main Street. No cell phones have been turned into the police station since that date.

On Aug. 26 around 3 p.m., an off-duty police officer reported a vehicle in Mount Desert heading towards Southwest Harbor that had made dangerous passes in Somesville. In Southwest Harbor, the officer reported the vehicle crossed the white line and traveled onto the shoulder of the road. Another officer stopped the vehicle on Main Street and warned the driver, who did not seem impaired, for erratic operation.

An officer stopped a vehicle reported to be traveling into town with an unsecured load on Aug. 26 around 4:30 p.m. He reported the load was secure and there were no problems.

A woman reported on Aug. 27 around 1 p.m. that her social security number had been used. An officer provided her with information to address her concerns.

Cars parked at the end of Clark Point Road in an area where there are no marked parking spaces were reported on Aug. 27 around 1 p.m. An officer found the vehicles and issued multiple parking tickets.

An officer was asked to go to a Tremont address to check on a deputy on Aug. 27 around 6:30 p.m. While on his way, the officer was told things are all set.

The police department was warned of a vehicle possibly coming to town with an intoxicated driver on Aug. 27 around 10 p.m. It was found in Ellsworth.

An officer responded to a report of a destroyed mailbox on Seal Cove Road on Aug. 27 around 11 p.m.

An assault was reported on Friday around 8 a.m. Later that same day, the man who had reported it told police he did not want to complete a statement or have the incident investigated.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, a dog was reported for being loose on Fernald Point Road. When an officer arrived in the area, the dog was gone.

A vehicle pulling a trailer with no taillights was reported on Friday around 1 p.m. When an officer found the vehicle, he determined that there was a problem with the wiring.

Marine Patrol is investigating an incident where a float was left on private property in town Friday around 3:30 p.m. An officer spoke with Marine Patrol and the town’s harbormaster and found that it was not a local police matter.

David Gilley, 25, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Gilley was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Three reports regarding firewood money boxes either having money stolen or being tampered with were made on Saturday. The first, in reference to money being taken from a box on Main Street, was reported around 9:30 a.m. A second report was made, also about money taken from a box on Main Street, around 6 p.m. and a third report about a money box on Seawall Road being tampered with was made around 6:20 p.m. Police are investigating the incidents.

Police were called around 10 a.m. on Saturday after a couch fell off a truck on North Main Street. According to the report, the truck turned around and retrieved the furniture.

Police received a late report of possible gunshots near Wood Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The person who called wanted the incident documented.

A woman reported being harassed by phone scammers on Monday around 11 a.m. She was given information about how to block the calls and protect her identity.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., a man reported to an officer that he was harassed by a local store owner. According to the report, the incident was civil in nature and will not be addressed by the police department.

Tremont

After an officer responded to a disorderly conduct call on Aug. 26 around 6 p.m., a man and woman were issued warnings for disorderly conduct.

An investigation is underway after a report was made on Friday around 4 p.m. to the sheriff’s office by a woman who believed some property had been stolen from a neighbor’s shed.

A person who was traveling from Tremont to Trenton on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. reported a bicycle missing from a rack on the back of their vehicle. A deputy documented the information for future reference.

Trenton

A man driving a white pickup truck was contacted by a deputy on Aug. 26 and warned for his driving after a complaint was called in a bit after noon alleging that he was tailgating other vehicles and forcing them to move over.

On Saturday around 12:30 a.m., a man called the sheriff’s office to report his ex-wife was possibly heading towards the Acadia National Park area from Vassalboro. He also told the office she was intoxicated and possibly a danger to herself. The man was directed to contact his local police department, and the sheriff’s department also passed the information along to law enforcement departments in that area.