Island Police: High-speed chase through Ellsworth disrupts morning commute 

Trenton

A resident reported a cell phone that was found on the side of the road on Jan. 16 around 11:30 a.m. An officer retrieved the phone and is attempting to find its owner.

A high-speed chase that took place during the morning commute on Jan. 21 began on Route 3 and ended at the intersection of Oak and Church streets in Ellsworth. After receiving a call about a Toyota Tacoma operating erratically, a deputy located the truck on Route 3 and attempted to stop it using emergency lights and sirens, but the driver did not stop. With the officer in pursuit, the occupant of the Tacoma travelled into Ellsworth, driving head-on into traffic in a one-way section of High Street before reaching speeds of more than 75 mph farther down that street and running several red lights. An Ellsworth Police cruiser blocking the intersection of Oak and Church streets ended the chase and the deputy who had been pursuing the truck removed the driver, a 32-year-old man from Bangor. The deputy determined the man was mentally unstable and he was taken to the hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation. Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will determine whether criminal charges will be brought against the man from the incident, according to the report. A towing company was called to remove the Toyota.

Southwest Harbor

After finding Christmas ornaments smashed in the roadway, a resident of Dirigo Road came to the police station around 9 a.m. on Jan. 19 to report vandalism. The ornaments had been hanging on bushes at the property before they were destroyed. Police reported not having any suspects in the incident.

Downed wires on Shore Road were reported around 7 a.m. on Jan. 21. When an officer responded, he found a small, dead tree had fallen on the cable and phone lines. According to the report, there were no lines down but the communications company was called to repair the problem.

Police were asked to assist Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle off the road near Ship’s Harbor around 5 p.m. on Jan. 21. An extra cruiser was needed at the scene for its emergency lights since the incident happened on a sharp corner.

An erratic driver making bad passes was reported around 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 but was not found by police.

When an officer responded to a report of a dog found on Hillcrest Circle around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the dog had left the home of the person who had made the report.

An officer was asked to check on a house on Seawall Road around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He found that someone had parked at the house, a seasonal residence, to walk their dog on the property.

Two dogs reported loose in the cemetery on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. were retrieved by their owner before an officer arrived.

A man reported his vehicle missing around 10 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, the vehicle was broken down so the man had called to have it towed. The tow truck came earlier than expected, when the man wasn’t home, and he was surprised to not find the vehicle when he returned.

A debit card found near Main Street was turned into the police station around noon on Tuesday.

Tremont

After receiving letters from the Maine Turnpike Authority regarding his former license plates going through the toll booths without payment in southern Maine, a man called the sheriff’s office to report it around 7 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the former license plates, which are expired, are attached to a car the man sold a few months ago. An officer told the man he would attempt to contact and identify the man who purchased the car and have him remove the plates from the car.

Bar Harbor

On Jan. 18 at 10:07 p.m., officers responded to a downtown business to help handle a disorderly guest. The guest was removed from the property at the request of management and a criminal trespass warning was issued.

An officer responded to a complaint of a vehicle operating in an unsafe manner around 2 p.m. on Jan. 19. The officer located the vehicle and the matter is under investigation.

At 2:29 p.m. on Jan. 19, Frank Walls, 81, of Otter Creek, operating a 2008 Ford F150, was backing from a parking space at Hannaford’s when he struck an unoccupied and properly parked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, owned by Jayne Bowden, 53, of Salsbury Cove. There was no visible damage to the pickup, but the Tahoe had minor damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

On Jan. 19 at 5:39 p.m., Rye Murray, 22, of Southwest Harbor, operating a 2014 Honda Odyssey, was traveling westbound on Eagle Lake Road west of the high school when a deer crossed into roadway and stuck the driver’s side door. The impact caused reportable damage to the door, driver’s side mirror and driver’s rear quarter, and the driver’s side curtain airbag deployed. Murray was uninjured and the police report made no mention of the deer’s fate.

An officer spoke to a local business owner at 6:47 p.m. on Jan. 19 regarding a report of noncompliance with COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures.

At 6:14 a.m. on Jan. 20, an officer performed a traffic stop in town. One of the vehicle’s occupants was on probation and the incident was referred to their probation officer.

At 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, Lindsay Chaloux, 31, of Bar Harbor, was traveling north in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on Main Street near the Sieur de Monts entrance to Acadia National park when a deer entered the roadway. Chaloux was unable to avoid a collision and the Equinox sustained disabling damage to the bumper, grill and headlight fixtures and was towed from the scene. Chaloux and a passenger were evaluated by Bar Harbor Fire Department paramedics, and other than being in shock, they were uninjured and left the scene on their own accord. The deer died and was awarded to a resident of Lamoine.

At 8:59 a.m. on Sunday, an officer on patrol located a decorative streetlamp on the pier that had been blown over from the wind. Bar Harbor Highway was notified about the issue.

An officer responded to a report of a mangy coyote on Spring Street on Monday close to 3 p.m. The officer patrolled the area but failed to locate the coyote.

Mount Desert

At 11:04 a.m. on Jan. 18, a resident called the police department to say he would be target shooting on his property.

A woman reported on Jan. 18 at 5:52 p.m. that her dogs had been threatened with pepper spray by a woman while walking at Little Long Pond in Seal Harbor. As a result of an investigation, it was determined there was no criminal intent and no charges were filed.

At 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, a 2017 Chevy Tahoe operated by Denise L. Salvatore, 45, of Mount Desert, was traveling north on Whitney Farm Road when a deer ran out into the roadway and hit the Tahoe’s right front bumper. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 21 at 10:43 a.m., a report of two large pit bulls running loose on Oak Hill Road was called into the police station.