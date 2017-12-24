Hancock County Superior Court Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Superior Court, according to official records:

Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

Theodore S. Stanislaw, 59, Penobscot. Unlawful sexual contact at Blue Hill, Aug. 15, 2004. Department of Corrections seven years. Unlawful sexual contact at Blue Hill, July 15, 2005. Department of Corrections seven years, all but three years suspended. Probation 12 years. Unlawful sexual contact at Blue Hill, Aug. 15, 2005. Department of Corrections seven years, all suspended. Probation eight years. Unlawful sexual contact at Blue Hill, Nov. 15, 2007.