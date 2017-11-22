Hancock County Jail Nov. 14–19

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Nov. 14 – 19:

Ariel N. Evers, 25, Deer Isle, failure to appear, theft, forgery.

Cynthia L. Kenyon, 55, Mariaville, refusing to submit to arrest, assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Sean D. Fournier, 40, North Anson, warrant failure to appear.

Marissa F. Ouellette, 32, Fort Kent, two warrants.

Adam J. Fitzherbert, 53, Surry, unlawful drug trafficking.

Ryan D. Morey, 29, Sedgwick, four counts bail violation and one count each disorderly conduct and failure to appear.

Kenneth C. Hutchings, 35, Holden, hold for Penobscot County.

Katherine J. Pierce, 23, Southwest Harbor, two days for disorderly conduct.

Cynthia L. Kenyon, 56, Mariaville, violating conditions of release, OUI.

Jeremy R. Sawyer, 38, Millinocket, probation revocation.

Daniel P. Bergin, 37, Blue Hill, drug court sanction.

Chad W. Thibault, 46, Gouldsboro, two days for speeding 30 miles or more over the posted speed limit.

Megan E. Patten, 27, Bucksport, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, violating conditions of her release, operating after suspension.

Adam W. Staples, 48, Bucksport, unlawful drug possession, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, permitting unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Jill M. Russano, 49, Hancock, disorderly conduct.

Matthew C. Hardison, 36, Eastbrook, two counts failure to appear.