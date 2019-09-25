Hancock County Jail log week of Sept. 26

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Sept. 13 and 19:

Christopher P. Rigiero, 24, Bucksport disorderly conduct.

Codey L. Chandler, 29, Franklin, one count failure to give correct name or address and two counts operating after suspension.

Zachary M.T. Brooks, 40, Hancock, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating a vehicle without a license.

Jeffrey M. Hennig, 45, Ellsworth, default in payment of fines.

Catherine M. Gillis, 61, Lamoine, two counts failure to appear.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 33, Franklin, failure to appear.

Aaron E. Herrick, 36, Franklin, default in payment of fine.

Ethan P. Scott, 21, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Jason P. Doane, 43, Trenton, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

James F. Grindel Jr., 53, Waltham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property and misuse of identification.

Shaine L. Macaraeg, 22, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Kerryn E. Merrill, 44, Ellsworth, assault.

Solomon I. Drew, 20, Old Town, furnishing liquor to a minor, operating a vehicle without a license.

Jeffrey L. Pomeroy Jr., 27, Franklin, failure to appear.

Jeffrey M. Ashey, 52, Bucksport, OUI.

Adam M. Webber, 34, Clifton, operating after habitual offender revocation.

Ricky A. Flaherty, 46, Sullivan, probation violation.

Michael J. Caiaccia, 27, Ellsworth, driving to endanger, domestic violence assault.

Harvey J. Nichols, 54, Ellsworth, unlawful drug possession and operating after suspension.

Bruce W. Merchant, 53, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release.

Mason J. Cushing, 18, Eastbrook, domestic violence criminal threatening.

Jaret J.E. Patten, 23, Eastbrook, OUI and operating after suspension.

Dwight W. Geel Jr., 30, Ellsworth, 20 days for violating conditions of his release, disorderly conduct, failure to make oral or written accident report.

Samantha J. Polchies, 30, Sullivan, three counts failure to appear.

Gavin Francis, 19, Ellsworth, criminal mischief.

Leon K. Caldwell, 56, Ellsworth, criminal threatening.

Nevada Rooney, 18, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Ray L. Carter, 32, Hancock, terrorizing.

Harvey J. Nichols, 54, Ellsworth, unlawful drug possession and operating after suspension.