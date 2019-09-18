Hancock County Jail log week of Sept. 19

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Sept. 6 and 12:

Liam S. King, 26, Bar Harbor, 30 days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Anthony R. Acampora, 36, Gouldsboro, 21 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Austin J. Kleffman, 31, Trenton, 14 days for unlawful drug trafficking.

Susan M. Boucher, 63, Augusta, 30 days for unlawful drug trafficking.

Wendy J. Winne, 39, Ellsworth, 60 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of entrusted property.

Sherman F. Merchant II, 56, Gouldsboro, 48 hours for violating conditions of his release.

David B. Hipsky, 52, Blue Hill, 48 hours for OUI.

Alaina E. Maguire, 29, Bangor, OUI.

Alvin R. Dyer Jr., 61, Gouldsboro, OUI.

Richard L. Drost, 45, Sullivan, 30 days for reckless conduct.

Candy J. Littlefield, 53, Bangor, three days for driving to endanger.

Colleen P. Gagnon, 57, New Britain, Conn., OUI.

Lori E. King, 46, Machias, six months for violating conditions of her release and drug trafficking.

Fabian O. Gaynor, 30, Bar Harbor, operating a vehicle without a license and operating after suspension.

Amber N. Roberts, 24, Belfast, operating a vehicle without a license.

Joshua J. Burda, 27, Belfast, violating conditions of his release.

Timothy M. Ciarcia, 25, Steuben, violating conditions of release.

James E. Moore, 45, Bucksport, domestic violence assault.