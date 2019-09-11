Hancock County Jail log week of Sept. 12

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5:

Aaron S. Higgins, 35, Bar Harbor, criminal trespass.

Brandon T. Argires, 32, Tucson, Ariz., domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening.

Joshua L. Cobb, 31, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession.

Joshua M. Smith, 29, Orland, two days for operating after suspension.

Eric W. Butters, 51, Hancock, 10 days for operating an all-terrain vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless operation of an ATV.

Alan W. Cross, 33, Swanville, 15 days for operating after suspension.

Michael F. O’Hara, 58, Winter Harbor, contempt of court.

Patrick C. Codianne, 39, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Michael S. Brimhall, 33, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Timothy D. Plumley, 37, Westfield, Mass. OUI.

Shawn T. Blair, 42, Surry, failure to appear and default in payment of restitution.

Praneeth Manubolu, 28, Edgewater, N.J., agency hold.

David C. Renwick, 37, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Maiah A. Reilich-Godino, 18, Gouldsboro, operating after suspension.

Louis J. Lucas Jr., 34, Baileyville, possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Franklin E. Avery III, 30, Hermon, probation violation.

Amanda J. Lanigan, 36, Ellsworth, 120 days for failure to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry Act-third offense.

Gregory E. Burrill, 36, Orland, failure to pay fine.

Andrew R. Shields, 37, Thorofare, N.J., violating conditions of release, operating without a license and OUI.

Russell A. Thompson, 49, Ellsworth, 10 days for unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jeffrey A. Long, 38, Hancock, violating conditions of release, terrorizing.

Marcus T. Buzzell, 26, Veazie, two days for failure to appear in court.

Matthew C. Reed, 35, Verona Island, probation violation.

Scott W. Martin, 57, Tremont, probation violation.

Cooper S. Henderson, 21, Hancock, four days for OUI.

Robert G. Gray Jr., 34, Dedham, two counts default in payment of fine.

Scott R. Alley, 56, Lamoine, failure to appear.

Jordan T. Lord, 24, Blue Hill, two counts failure to appear.

Daniel F. Bray, 42, Deer Isle, seven days for failure to stop/provide information and OUI.

Alan C. Crocker, 49, Blue Hill, two days for false swearing.

David M. Conaway, 20, Bangor, failure to appear, burglary.

Joshua M. Smith, 29, Orland, domestic violence assault.

Bernard L. Alley Jr., 38, Prospect, probation hold.

Blaine D. Langworthy, 36, Trenton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Starr A. Smith, 57, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.