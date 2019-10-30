Hancock County Jail log week of Oct. 31

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Oct. 21 and27:

Steven P. Gray, 64, Trenton, aggravated assault.

Zachary Davidson, 20, Harpswell, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Kristin E. Clements, 31, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Brian M. Vargas, 24, Bar Harbor, aggravated assault.

Catherine C. Seavey, 54, Milbridge, hold for Washington County Sheriff.

Cheryl A. Gandy, 55, Newalla, Okla., fugitive from justice.

Christopher P. Rigiero, 24, Bucksport, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime.

Brandon J. Blanchette, 26, Winter Harbor, default in payment of fine, domestic violence assault.

Shawn D. Scott, 44, Southwest Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Delwin R. Faulkingham, 49, Trenton, domestic violence assault.

Shawn E. Twigg, 48, Southwest Harbor, criminal threatening, reckless conduct.

Troy D. Reynolds, 48, Calais, 48 hours for speeding 30 miles or more over the limit.

Mark D. Deschene, 45, Millinocket, domestic violence assault.

Justin W. Soper, 39, Orland, 12 hours for violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.

Mitchell S. McPartlin, 37, Liberty, OUI.

Dylan H. Thurston, 21, Bernard, burglary of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Jaret J.E. Patten, 23, Ellsworth, one count of unlawful drug furnishing.

Erin M. Kelly, 25, Ellsworth, bail violation.

Alexander A. Dmitrieff, 23, Mount Desert, burglary.

Kayla E. Massicotte, 29, Trenton, 48 hours for OUI.

Kayla B. Blanchard, 28, Eastbrook, OUI.