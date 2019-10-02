Hancock County Jail log week of Oct. 3

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 20 and 29:

Randy W. Spencer, 26, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

Rachel L. Dwyer, 46, Sullivan, unlawful drug trafficking.

Miranda L. Berry, 24, Hancock, domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Wyatt D. Boyington-Perdue, 31, Eastbrook, operating beyond license restrictions and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Devon A. Ryder, 34, Bucksport, warrant.

Stephen N. Cowles, 50, Hancock, failure to appear.

Tyson R. McCurdy, 42, Corea, speeding 30 miles or more over the posted limit, OUI.

Lyndsi N. Robin, 29, Lubbock, Texas, OUI.

Derek F. Conner, 32, Bucksport, back for court.

Carlton O. Mitchell, 39, Bucksport, two counts each failure to appear and default in payment of fine and one count failure to report.

Malachi A. Beauchamp, 21, Ellsworth, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, furnishing liquor to a minor.

Deannie M. Bragdon, 48, Winter Harbor, 15 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and negotiating a worthless instrument.

Nathaniel S. Madore, 26, Trenton, failure to appear.

Jennifer G. Wright, 39, Hermon, two days for OUI.

Blaine D. Langworthy, 36, Trenton, seven days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

John M. Freeman, 62, Ellsworth, two days for OUI.

Michael T. Paola, 52, Hancock, domestic violence assault and criminal threatening July 20; violating conditions of release Sept. 21; sentenced to five days on the aforementioned offenses on Sept. 29.

Jonathan T. Holmes, 52, Hancock, OUI.

Richard E. Lowder, 49, Lubec, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, operating without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Andrew W. Plata, 21, Cumberland, R.I., failure to give correct name/address.

Jeffery E. Russell, 38, Tremont, violating conditions of release.

Jason J. Riley, 36, Blue Hill, failure to appear.

Lewis E. Morse, 46, Gouldsboro, failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Dennis R. Pinkham, 26, Harrington, failure to appear.

Kristopher M. Gilbert, 32, Eddington, two counts failure to appear.

Frank D. Dyer, 24, Downingtown, Pa., 48 hours for failure to make oral or written accident report, failure to notify police of motor vehicle accident and OUI.

Michael D. Church, 47, Franklin, assault, OUI, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Ronnie V. Watkins, 55, Charlotte, N.C., OUI.

Yulian Maksutov, 24, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, OUI and operating after suspension.

Dustin K. Nason, 19, Milford, operating without a license.