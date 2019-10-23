Hancock County Jail log week of Oct. 24

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct. 4 and 17:

Joseph P. Asbury, 46, Wolfeboro, N.H., refusing to sign criminal summons, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Brian E. LaGasse, 42, Sullivan, assault, disorderly conduct.

Devin R. Riley, 21, Sullivan, disorderly conduct.

William C. Butler-Lagasse, 21, Sullivan, assault, disorderly conduct.

Brandon S. Ashby, 37, Pembroke, failure to pay fine.

Mackenzie R. Tucker, 25, Lamoine, domestic violence assault, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Wendy J. Lynds, 46, Dedham, OUI.

Misty B. Courchaine, 34, Lamoine, OUI.

Matthew M. Helfen, 28, Brewer, OUI.

Dustin M. Smith, 27, Bucksport, OUI.

Ray Rayford, 56, Machias, OUI.

Michael D. Church, 47, Franklin, violating conditions of release, criminal trespass.

Ryan E. Miller, 37, Ellsworth, violating conditions of his release.

Harold L. Pottle II, 44, Ellsworth, three counts violating conditions of his release.

Michael J. Caiaccia, 27, Ellsworth, violating conditions of his release.

Troy D. Higgins, 44, Franklin, back for court.

Ralph E. Fowler Jr., 48, Hancock, failure to appear.

Aaron M. Esposito, 36, Waterville, back for court.

Stephenie L. Conway, 32, Deer Isle, unsworn falsification, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit.

Courtney M. Raymond, 24, Addison, warrant.

Travis T. Whittlesey, 36, Bucksport, back for court.

David A. Briggs Jr., 37, Ellsworth, failure to extinguish fire.

Michael T. Paola, 52, Hancock, probation violation.

Donald W. Murphy, 63, Tremont, operating after habitual offender revocation, failure to register vehicle.

Graydon J. Dobbs, 22, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Mark J. Saucier, 23, Bangor, failure to appear, operating after suspension and OUI.

Lester G. Negron, 26, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Brent W. Riddle, 43, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

William H. Gatcomb, 49, Sullivan, agency hold.

Calvin D. Evasius, 25, Palermo, agency hold.

Shane M. Smith, 31, Winterport, Penobscot County hold.

John R. Moldoon, 31, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

John N. McMurphy, 66, Camron Park, Calif., OUI.

Kevin P. Matthei, 66, Bar Harbor, two days for OUI.

Earl K. Awalt III, 49, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Starr A. Smith, 57, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Patrick T. Beal, 38, Eastbrook, three counts failure to pay fine.

Tara L. Norland, 38, Orland, OUI.

Dustin E. Powers, 26, Verona Island, speeding 30 miles or more over the posted limit, OUI.

Andrew S. Pickering, 30, Brooklin, domestic violence assault.

Thomas O. Mellor, 48, Franklin, OUI.

Ethan D. Hopkins, 29, Orland, unlawful drug possession.

Michael T. Paola, 52, Hancock, 10 days for probation violation.