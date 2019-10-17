Hancock County Jail log week of Oct. 17

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct 7 and 9:

Michael D. Church, 47, Franklin, violating conditions of release, criminal trespass.

Ryan E. Miller, 37, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Harold L. Pottle II, 44, Ellsworth, three counts of violating conditions of release.

Michael J. Caiaccia, 27, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Troy D. Higgins, 44, Franklin, back for court.

Ralph E. Fowler Jr., 48, Hancock, turned himself in on a warrant charging unpaid fine.

Aaron M. Esposito, 36, Waterville, back for court.