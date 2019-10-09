Hancock County Jail log week of Oct. 10

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2:

Maverick B. Manuel, 30, Orland, failure to pay fine, failure to appear.

Darren M. Seidell, 38, Bucksport, unlawful heroin possession.

Michael R. Daniel, 28, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release and violation of a protection order.

Jasmine L. Cooper, 36, Searsport, failure to appear.

Bernard L. Alley Jr., 38, Prospect, criminal trespass and protection order violation.

Timothy S. McGowan, 52, Lindale, Texas, hold for other agency.

Michael J. Johnson, 37, Bar Harbor, 10 days for violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, endangering the welfare of a child.

Michael S. Mitchell, 40, Hancock, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Kayla L. Black, 25, Enfield, failure to appear.

Joshua G. Trundy, 33, Hancock, 10 days for assault.

Melissa A. Brooks, 40, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Dennis A. Phelps, 35, Stonington, operating without a license and OUI.