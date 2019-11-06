Hancock County Jail log week of Nov. 7

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct.28 and Nov. 3:

Edward A. Kangos, 34, Glastonbury, Conn., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

David W. Craig, 38, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Patrick J. Spencer, 19, Lamoine, domestic violence assault.

Phillip M. Norris, 27, Prospect, failure to pay fine.

Jason M. Westleigh, 35, Hancock, OUI.

Joshua E. Kane, 27, Ellsworth, two counts default in payment of fine.

Sarah R. Murphy, 63, Winter Harbor, assault.

Wayne M.B. Kane, 50, Sullivan, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence reckless conduct, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 31; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Saturday.

Alan J. Weymouth Jr., 57, Ellsworth, disorderly conduct.

Jerome C. Humery, 55, Corea, 30 days for possession of sexually explicit materials of a minor under age 12.

Fred B. Johnson III, 45, Hancock, nine days for refusing to sign a criminal summons and OUI.

Cole W. Kennedy, 34, Milbridge, OUI (drugs).

Gage R. Cochran, 23, Trenton, domestic violence assault.

Carolyn L. Dykeman, 39, Ellsworth, OUI.

Jean J. Ellis, 63, Surry, OUI.

Patrick C. Codianne, 39, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release and OUI.

Stanley Bajor, 51, Orland, domestic violence assault.

Wil Y. Zavala, 39, Norwalk, Conn., 60 days for operating after revocation.