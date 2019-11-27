Hancock County Jail log week of Nov. 28

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Nov. 18 and 24:

Rudy A. Gutierrezlino, 48, Bucksport, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Trevor W. King, 23, Bucksport, default in payment of fine.

Nicole P. Hussey, 41, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

James L. Newenham, 35, Milbridge, probation violation.

Michael J. Johnson, 37, Bar Harbor, probation revocation and domestic violence assault.

Benjamin H. Hodgdon II, 51, Tremont, back for court.

Aza Jerome Vasylyk, 56, Bucksport, two counts arson.

Ryan D. Kidder, 18, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

John M. Swistak, 35, Deltona, Fla., failure to appear.

Jeremy C. Greatorex, 42, Stockton Springs, two counts drug possession.

Levi S. Ashley, 30, Orono, failure to appear.

Kayson S. Harvey, 23, Newark, N.J., failure to pay fine.

Timothy A. Blackwell, 34, Ellsworth, failure to pay fine.

Kenneth D. Hatstat Jr., 22, Southwest Harbor, criminal mischief.

Darrin N. Cobb, 32, Houlton, back for court.

Christopher A. O’Bar, 37, Southwest Harbor, three counts of default in payment of fine.

Tobias A. Poole, 33, Brooksville, OUI.

Jordan W. Smart, 18, Ellsworth, refusing to submit to arrest, operating without a license, OUI, operating after suspension and driving to endanger.

Brandon J. Jones, 29, Ellsworth, criminal threatening, domestic violence assault.

Misty A. Walker, 55, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Justin B. Kane, 27, Hancock, violating conditions of release and OUI.

Gregory R. Bryson, 37, Ellsworth, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and OUI.