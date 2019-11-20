Hancock County Jail log week of Nov. 21

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Nov. 8 and 17:

Derek J. Sockabasin, 31, Pleasant Point, 48 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Michael B. Anderson, 67, Boston, Mass., criminal trespass.

Marissa F. Ouellette, 34, Ellsworth, three years for drug court sanction.

Jennifer L. Wallace, 38, Lubec, aggravated drug trafficking.

Lewis R. Fitzsimmons, 48, Lubec, aggravated drug trafficking.

Mark J. Saucier, 33, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, warrant failure to appear.

Ryan N. Anderson, 41, Waldoboro, 24 hours for operating after registration suspended.

Randy W. Spencer, 26, Southwest Harbor, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, forgery.

Jesse A. Bagley, 30, Newcastle, two counts failure to appear.

Christopher P. Rigiero, 24, Bucksport, violating conditions of his release.

Bradford K. Rice, 47, Stonington, domestic violence assault.

Micah P. McGillicuddy, 31, Thomaston, 30 days for probation violation.

Kevin D. Wiseman, 34, Blue Hill, domestic violence assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief.

Amanda F. Gallant, 37, Bar Harbor, two days for failure to notify authorities of motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating after registration suspended.

Nicholas G. Goodrich, 19, Ellsworth, two days for disorderly conduct.

Wayne A. Cote, 47, Millinocket, failure to appear.

Shayla R. Seekins, 22, East Orland, probation violation.

Timothy R. Jerome, 61, Bucksport, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, obstruction of government administration.

Andrew W. Kuti-Hellmer, 31, Southwest Harbor, seven days for operating after suspension.

Mathew Mead, 52, Ellsworth, OUI.

Colleen P. Gagnon, 57, West Enfield, Conn., 96 hours for OUI and operating after suspension.

Justin B. Kane, 27, Hancock, default in payment of fine.

Jeremy J. Everly, 38, Winter Harbor, two counts failure to appear.

Anna R.A. Rinaldi, 24, Ellsworth, 48 hours for OUI.

Ivey M. Perez, 29, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Dylan H. Thurston, 21, Bernard, violating conditions of release and burglary.

Andrew J. Moore, 37, Eastport, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession.

Aboluwes S. Dana, 39, Perry, two counts unlawful drug possession.

Kevin E. Page, 57, Hancock, two counts violating conditions of release and one count each unlawful drug furnishing, domestic violence assault and harassment by telephone.

Shane L. Webber, 37, Greenfield, failure to appear.

Heaven D. Duffy, 35, Blue Hill, OUI.

Brittany M. Seeley, 30, Eastport, two counts unlawful drug possession.

Farrin J. Paul, 19, Ellsworth, refusing to sign summons.

Mackayla S. Chattley, 22, Ellsworth, OUI.