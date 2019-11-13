Hancock County Jail log week of Nov. 14

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Nov. 4 and 7:

Michael A. Mercer, 59, Searsport, violation of a protection order.

Matthew B. Foss, 38, Trenton, unpaid warrants

Nena C. Willey, 31, Addison, violating conditions of release.

Melissa L. Jernigan, 42, Fletchers Landing, two counts of unlawful drug trafficking, and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron P. Boucher, 25, Northeast Harbor, burglary.

Azria A. Barrett, 18, Brooklin, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Nickolas P. Bouchard, 31, Holden, failure to appear.

Carl L. Harvey, 27, Glenburn, back for court.

Loren W. Spurling Jr., 28, Southwest Harbor, 48 hours for violating conditions of release and terrorizing.

Michelle M. Hamby, 43, Concord, N.C., 14 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jeremy R. Sawyer, 40, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating after suspension and default in payment of fine.

Janelle D. Greenleaf, 41, Hancock, unlawful drug possession.