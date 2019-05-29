Hancock County Jail Log Week of May 30

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between May 21-27:

Megan E. Patten, 28, Bucksport, back from rehab facility.

Nicole K. Hutchinson, 39, Orland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Blaine D. Langworthy, 36, Trenton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jamin S. Keene, 24, Sullivan, probation violation.

Eric E. Ray, 36, Blue Hill, operating a vehicle without a license and speeding 30 miles or more over the posted speed limit.

William H. Smeal, 33, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

Paul R. Cote, 34, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Brian K. Madore, 29, Trenton, drug court sanction.

Dusten R. Phippen, 28, Tremont, drug court sanction.

Theresa L. Graham, 33, Hancock, drug court sanction.

Brent W. Riddle, 42, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Brandy J. Mylen, 34, Bucksport, drug court sanction.

Alyssa J. Ramsey, 32, New Limerick, failure to appear.

Ellen M. Somes, 51, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Shannon M. Turner, 36, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Nicholas O. Stanley, 33, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Steven J. Lewicki, 52, Ellsworth, failure to stop for officer, eluding an officer, speeding 30 miles or more over the posted limit.

Felicia M. Taylor, 32, Orland, violating conditions of her release, unsworn falsification, making a false public alarm or report.

Jennifer E. Woodman, 36, Verona Island, failure to appear.

Thomas R. Richardson, 32, Poland, probation violation.

Brittany A. Tripp, 22, Southwest Harbor, domestic violence assault.

John R. Moldoon, 31, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, criminal mischief, obstruction of government administration.

Amanda L. Bowman, 39, Orland, failure to appear.

Aaron N. Wildenhaus, 28, Canton, Ohio, OUI, failure to stop for an officer.

James F. Heitert, 42, Lamoine, violating conditions of release and OUI.

Jessica M. R. Dana, 36, Indian Township, boarder.

Michael H. Weinbaum, 39, New Britain, Conn., domestic violence assault.

Brianna H. Mellen, 26, Ellington, Conn., domestic violence assault.

Matthew W. Briggs, 32, Ellsworth, two counts failure to pay a fine and one count failure to appear.

Cheyenne E. Ranco, 27, Ellsworth, 48 hours for assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Michael B. Brunt, 24, Steuben, operating after suspension.