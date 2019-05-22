Hancock County Jail Log Week of May 23

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between May 13 and 19:

Stewart H. Carney Jr., 37, Brewer, nine months and one day for unlawful drug trafficking.

Christina A. Richards, 41, Bangor, probation violation.

Kevin D. Wiseman, 33, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Justin N. Kane, 23, Sullivan, domestic violence terrorizing May 13; domestic violence terrorizing Friday.

Armand A. Hitchings, 35, Ellsworth, domestic violence terrorizing, burglary and aggravated criminal mischief.

William H. Smeal, 32, Hancock, two counts violating conditions of release.

Maxwell Field, 27, Penobscot, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

David W. Craig, 38, Bucksport, two counts unlawful drug possession and one count each possession of hypodermic apparatuses, operating after suspension and failure to stop for an officer.

Nicholas O. Stanley, 33, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Jessica L. Kelley, 28, Searsport, violating conditions of release and two counts each theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and forgery.

Sheri G. Walsh, 55, Newport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Sherman F. Merchant II, 56, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release, failure to appear.

Jamie S. Matlack, 46, Bucksport, criminal trespass, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary and criminal mischief.

Thomas A. Powell III, 30, Old Town, failure to appear.

Richard A. Sanborn Jr., Tremont, failure to appear.

James L. Stimeling Jr., 59, Eastbrook, probation violation.

Timothy C. Cook Jr., 39, Tremont, violating conditions of release.

Brian K. Madore, 29, Trenton, violating conditions of release.

Austin J. Kleffman, 30, Trenton, probation violation.

Charles L. Burke, 39, Gouldsboro, two counts failure to appear.

Holly M. Ryan, 46, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Cooper S. Henderson, 21, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

Joseph W. Vandam Jr., 61, Bangor, failure to appear.

Anna L. Damon, 35, Bar Harbor, unpaid restitution.

Thomas H. Bassler, 67, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Brandi L. Coleman, 26, Mount Desert, probation violation.