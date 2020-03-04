Hancock County Jail log week of March 5

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Feb. 26 and 29:

Adriana M. West, 43, Amherst, three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts misuse of identification.

Dusten R. Phippen, 29, Tremont, back for court.

Damion E. Littlefield, 23, Bangor, hold for Penobscot County.

Paula A. Gusha, 55, Clifton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Melanie M. Smith, 32, Bangor, violating conditions of release, possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Jill M. Blanchette, 52, Hancock, domestic violence assault.

Charles R. Hall, 51, Cherryfield, protection order violation.

Cheyenne E. Ranco, 27, Ellsworth, 48 hours for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jessica J. Evangelista, 43, Trenton, criminal threatening.

William C. Beardan, 60, Trenton, aggravated assault, criminal threatening.

Dorian D. Cregg, 32, Bar Harbor, two days for violating conditions of release, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit and OUI.