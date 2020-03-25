Hancock County Jail log week of March 26

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between March 16 and 21:

Shawn D. Sargent, 40, Orland, domestic violence assault.

Robert G. Gray Jr., 35, Searsport, violating conditions of release, theft by deception, home repair fraud.

Justin R. Sands, 32, Bangor, 48 hours for violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Brian E. Stanwood Jr., 33, Steuben, back for court.

Scott A. Boardman, 55, Oakland, Calif., failure to appear in court.

Jeffrey Mishou, 33, Bangor, violating conditions of release.

Michael P. Larrabee Jr., 28, Bucksport, domestic violence terrorizing.

Emmanuel McGoogan, 34, Skowhegan, 30 days for reckless conduct and unauthorized dissemination of private images.