Hancock County Jail log week of March 19

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between March 9 and 15:

Nicole L. Morrone, 30, Bucksport, domestic violence assault.

Alexander L. Berry, 20, South China, failure to appear.

Elizabeth A. Grindle, 35, Blue Hill, sentenced to nine months and one day for unlawful drug trafficking.

Craig A. Foss, 50, Holden, failure to appear.

Ernest E. Morse III, 34, Orland, one count failure to pay fine and one count failure to appear.

Valerie M. Carpenter, 34, Ellsworth, unlawful drug possession, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Erica J. Wallace, 46, Milbridge, violating conditions of release.

Russell A. Thompson, 50, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault, aggravated assault.

Matthew A. Foster, 40, Deer Isle, one count each violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and possession of hypodermic apparatuses and three counts unlawful drug possession.

Georgia L. Connell, 20, Hancock, failure to appear.

Andrea R. Libitzki, 38, Hulls Cove, unlawful drug possession and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Bryce A. Soucier, 28, Stonington, failure to appear in court.

Kegan A. Oliver, 33, Monroe, operating after suspension.

Dana W. Betts Jr., 43, Brooklin, seven days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and tax evasion.

Carolyn L. Dykeman, 40, Ellsworth, four days for two counts violating conditions of release and OUI.

James E. Utley, 43, Bucksport, 12 hours for disorderly conduct.

David C. Renwick, 38, Gouldsboro, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit and OUI.

Billie Jo Curtis, 45, Sorrento, violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault.

Allen W. Kennard, 26, Deer Isle, failure to appear.

Erika M. Sargent, 29, Trenton, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Maureen M. Stanton, 19, Abington, Mass., one count each unsworn falsification and aggravated misstatement of fact-fictitious name and two counts refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Thomas C. LaCrosse Jr., 35, Ellsworth, unlawful drug possession and probation violation.

Jason D. Fitzherbert, 39, Fort Kent, OUI.