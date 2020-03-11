Hancock County Jail log week of March 12

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between March 2 and 8:

Nickolas P. Bouchard, 31, Holden, 24 hours for two counts violating conditions of release and one count each unlawful drug possession endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

David C. Torchio, 53, Gardner, N.Y., 10 days for OUI.

Colby S. Walker, 21, Lisbon, Conn., 15 days for eluding an officer.

Aaron L. Gilbert, 23, Surry, failure to appear.

Steven L. Roberson, 41, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug trafficking and probation violation.

Kevin S. Chipman, 40, Southwest Harbor, probation violation.

Justin M. Dyer, 38, Amherst, agency hold.

Jonathan J. Williams, 21, Bangor, agency hold.

Eben D. Moss, 36, Winter Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Timothy N. Perkins, 58, Blue Hill, probation violation.

Timothy W. Stanhope, 49, Jonesport, contempt of court.

Anthony L. Severance, 29, Orrington, two days for speeding 30 miles or more over the limit and OUI.

Norman W. Grindle III, 50, Amherst, domestic violence assault.

Peter A. Sampson, 28, Ellsworth, two days for OUI.

Wyatt Boyington-Perdue, 32, Eastbrook, seven days for OUI.

Anthony M. Smith, 25, Addison, two counts failure to pay fine.

Terry E. Pinkham Jr., 38, Ellsworth, OUI.

Ronald G. Brown, 63, Sullivan, two counts unlawful drug possession, falsifying physical evidence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

John H. Lane III, 55, Hancock, OUI.

Aubrie E. Boyce, 21, Searsport, OUI.

Corey J. Veino, 43, Greenbush, probation violation.

Brian E. Webb, 37, Bangor, boarder.

Benn S. Clark, 37, Old Town, boarder.

Devin W. Bridges, 32, Bucksport, domestic violence assault.

Bruce M. Wallace, 67, Ellsworth, bail revocation.

Jayson P. Richards, 51, Addison, failure to pay fine and failure to appear.

Kimberly A. Spratt, 46, Trenton, OUI.

Chase A. Hawley, 29, Orland, protection order violation.

Crystal J. Delosa, 36, Deer Isle, violating conditions of release, attaching false plates and operating after suspension.

Christopher T. Woodard, 33, Bucksport, probation violation.