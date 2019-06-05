Hancock County Jail Log Week of June 6

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between May 28 and June 2:

Chase A. Hawley, 29, Orland, operating after suspension.

Aaron R. Pert, 38, Southwest Harbor, aggravated assault.

William B. Stroud, 46, Eastbrook, violating conditions of release, criminal threatening.

Dawn M. James, 45, Ellsworth probation violation.

Adam D. Chavez, 40, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Damian R. Pickard Sr., 39, Franklin, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, obstructing report of a crime, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating after revocation May 29; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 2.

Christopher D. Smith, 32, Fletchers Landing, violating conditions of release.

Melissa L. Jernigan, 42, Fletchers Landing, violating conditions of release.

Aaron L. Gilbert, 22, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Aaron M. Esposito, 36, Waterville, failure to appear.

Nickolas P. Bouchard, 30, Bucksport, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession.

Nicholas O. Stanley, 33, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Codee L. Reed, 26, Ellsworth, OUI.

Sherman L. Merchant III, 34, Otis, probation violation.

Michael S. Ireland, 55, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Susan U. Cummings, 49, Ellsworth, operating without a license and OUI.

Nicholas G. Goodrich, 19, Surry, disorderly conduct.

Kevin L. Clough, 54, Stonington, two days for failure to file tax return.

Zachary B. Eccleston, 23, Bar Harbor, theft by receiving stolen property, burglary.

Michael B. Stanley, 58, Surry, six months for four counts violating conditions of release and one count each unlawful possession fentanyl powder and operating after revocation.

Ricky C. Spofford, 59, Deer Isle, OUI.

Orlo C. Strunk, 29, Sullivan, OUI.