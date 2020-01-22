Hancock County Jail log week of Jan. 23

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Jan. 13 and 16:

John A. Molina, 37, Lincoln, default in payment of fine.

Christopher A. O’Bar, 37, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

Michael R. Daniel, 28, Ellsworth, five days for two counts violating conditions of release and one count each assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Megan J. Morin, 35, Franklin, failure to appear.

Marilyn M. Davis, 43, Eastbrook, failure to appear.

Gilbert I. Ogden Jr., 37, Hancock, probation violation.

Nicholas R. McDonald, 39, Eddington, hold for another agency.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 33, Franklin, failure to appear.

Jenny M. Keniston, 30, Bangor, operating after suspension Jan. 15; violating conditions of release and operating after suspension Jan. 16.

Colby R. Candage, 21, Bar Harbor, four days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Taylor L. Lounder, 25, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief.

Dennis J. Fongeallaz, 35, Bucksport, probation revocation.

Justin C. Gross, 41, Franklin, criminal mischief.

Joshua J. Hendrixson, 30, Deer Isle, domestic violence assault.

William H. Pressey, 66, Bucksport, assault, criminal threatening.