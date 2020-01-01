Hancock County Jail log week of Jan. 2

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Dec. 24 and 29:

Joshua M. Pomeroy, 31, Stockton Springs, failure to appear.

Ricky A. Flaherty, 46, Sullivan, probation violation.

Jason M. Gross, 49, Bucksport, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession.

Ryan L. Kunkel, 45, Hancock, aggravated assault.

Timothy J. Stanley, 26, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening.

Dusten R. Phippen, 29, Tremont, back for court.

Wayne A. Cote, 47, Millinocket, violating conditions of release, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Albert H. Dow Jr., 56, Ellsworth, two days for two counts assault and one count driving to endanger.

Daniel A. Tice, 39, Ellsworth, operating a vehicle without a license, operating after suspension.

Jill M. Blanchette, 51, Hancock, domestic violence assault.

Scott A. Cote, 32, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Orion Fellis, 21, Mariaville, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Anthony J. Stinson, 50, Bangor, criminal trespass, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief.

Stephen W. Lavoix, 63, Ellsworth, default in payment of fine.

Brian A. Rankin, 48, Sedgwick, OUI.

James L. Carpenter III, 29, Brooksville, endangering the welfare of a child, OUI.

Valerie A. Curtis, 50, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Angela N. Emery, 46, Hancock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Tracy F. Moores, 57, Milbridge, OUI.