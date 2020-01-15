Hancock County Jail log week of Jan. 16

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Jan. 3 and 12:

Karen I. Lewis, 52, Brooksville, negotiating a worthless instrument.

Kaleem U. Adnan, 31, Bucksport, violating conditions of release.

Darrin N. Cobb, 33, Houlton, 15 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Tyson C. Decker, 18, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Barret N. Craven, 35, Machias, criminal mischief.

Nathan A. Burke, 38, Hancock, bail violation, failure to appear.

Michelle M. Patten, 49, Hancock, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal threatening.

Joshua J. Stevens, 46, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Robert A. Coulombe Jr., 65, Holden, 29 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Blake R. Roberson, 28, Franklin, failure to appear.

Michael D. Brooks, 54, Winter Harbor, seven days for OUI.

Christy L. Bowden, 22, Carmel, failure to provide correct name and address and failure to register vehicle.

Sean N. Tester, 21, East Machias, back for court.

Justin G. Schaefer, 63, Brooklin, two days for OUI.

Randy M. Grant, 35, Gouldsboro, operating vehicle without a license and OUI.

Timothy W. Wedge, 24, Trenton, gross sexual assault.

Cody H. Sargent, 30, Portsmouth, N.H., failure to appear.

Sarah A. Jordan, 28, Osborn, 14 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jeremy M. Perry, 34, Waterford, seven days for OUI.

Travis S. Battis, 39, Hancock, violating a protective order.

Jamie L. Hicks, 32, violation of a protective order.

David E. Lawry, 38, Ellsworth, nine months for operating after habitual offender revocation.

Matthew M. Helfen, 28, Brewer, three days for OUI.

Allan P. Greene, 37, Trenton, five counts failure to appear and one count operating without a license.

Stephen A. White, 50, Tremont, five days for operating after suspension.

Zachary B. Eccleston, 24, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault.

Jason M. Westleigh, 35, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

Eben D. Moss, 35, Winter Harbor, failure to appear.

David A. Briggs Jr., 37, Ellsworth, two counts failure to appear.

David A. Perry, 30, Ellsworth, leaving the scene of a vehicle accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and OUI.

Timothy R. Helmandollar, 32, Bangor, criminal mischief and OUI.

Jared M. Murphy, 19, Stonington, failure to pay fine.

Tayla Martin, 25, Blue Hill, failure to appear.

Lindsay M. Swanson, 27, Steuben, failure to appear and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.