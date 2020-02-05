Hancock County Jail log week of Feb. 6

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Jan. 27 and Feb.2:

Jeffrey M. Durand, 26, Blue Hill, 10 days for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving to endanger.

Solomon I. Drew, 20, Old Town, two days for furnishing liquor to a minor and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Robert L. McCarthy, 34, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Amanda L. Ludden, 36, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Robert J. Cunningham, 48, Orland, manslaughter, speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit, OUI and aggravated driving to endanger.

Spencer L. Snow, 22, Portland, OUI.

Austin D. Carver, 25, Blue Hill, unlawful sexual contact.

David M. Conaway, 20, Ellsworth, three counts failure to appear.

Antony M. Clark, 24, Akron, Ohio, hold for other agency.

Caleb M. Wallace, 28, Millinocket, agency hold.

Bradley A. White, 27, Millinocket, hold for Penobscot County.

Damion E. Littlefield, 23, Bangor, hold for Penobscot County.

Keith A. Champion, 35, Burlington, agency hold.

Robert C. Doolan, 43, Waterville, OUI.

Walter J. Curtis III, 25, Augusta, violating conditions of release.

Kenneth C. Gray, 51, Hancock, protection order violation.

James L. Young, 48, Hancock, two days for violating conditions of his release, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit.

Brandon M. Cirone, 29, Sullivan, OUI.

Bryce K. Rolfe, 21, Cherryfield, failure to appear.

Jill K. Jones-Carter, 40, Penobscot, unlawful drug trafficking.

Brian Chipman, 51, Steuben, 48 hours for OUI.

Joshua S. McGilvray, 34, Carmel, hold for Penobscot County.

Richard R. Files, 47, Verona Island, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession.

Rebecca L. Thurston, 50, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Amy J. Crossman, 22, Tremont, OUI.

Dustin C. Robbins, 33, Trenton, OUI.

Brionna N. Muhammad, 21, New York, N.Y., unlawful drug trafficking.

Stephen J. Davis, 23, Stockton Springs, fugitive from justice, unlawful drug trafficking.

Samuel Daigle, 30, Caribou, hold for Penobscot County.

Corey L. Brazier, 50, Bangor, 30 days for violating conditions of release, operating without a license, OUI.

Mandy L. Kane, 39, Addison, 30 days for probation violation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, aggravated criminal mischief and OUI.

Bert M. Overlock, 27, Corinth, probation violation.

Anthony P. Allen, 22, Lincoln, two counts unlawful drug possession.

Cory J. Downing, 24, Barnstead, N.H., violating conditions of release.

Travis S. Redman, 46, Verona Island, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession, operating after suspension.

Jason J. French, 47, Ellsworth, 48 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.