Hancock County Jail log week of Feb. 27

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Feb. 11 and 23:

Awale I. Ali, 24, Lewiston, unlawful drug trafficking.

Richard J. Okishoff, 61, Bangor, agency hold.

Kennedy N. Smith, 23, Surry, bail violation.

Gregory A. Gilley, 32, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Timothy S. Harris, 51, Portland, failure to appear.

Donald A. Eldridge, 58, Orland, violating conditions of release, assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 33, Franklin, default in payment of fine.

Wyatt N. Salisbury, 30, Lamoine, violating conditions of release.

Daniel L. Price, 29, Myerstown, Pa., failure to provide correct name and address.

Joseph H. Soctomah, 38, Franklin, failure to appear.

Gregory J. Havens, 34, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Anthony J. Stinson, 50, Bangor, failure to appear.

Dennis J. Fongeallaz, 34, Bucksport, probation violation, elevated aggravated assault.

Darryl A. King, 30, Bronx, N.Y., two counts failure to appear.

Candy N. Turner, 41, Belfast, unlawful drug possession, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Brian J. Caggiano, 37, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Jennifer E. Beckwith Pierce, 37, Bucksport, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Gregory E. Burrill, 36, Orland, failure to appear.

Sofia V. Dorr, 35, Bucksport probation violation.

Alexander Drenga, 31, Brooksville, OUI.

James C. Klausky, 30, Ellsworth, default in payment of fine.

James L. Newenham, 35, Bucksport, probation revocation.

Tracy Kafka, 46, Milbridge, violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Hilaree J. Jovanelli, 39, Sullivan, failure to appear.

Christopher M. Sarro, 31, Ellsworth, harassment by telephone.

Natasha M. Stewart, 37, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Mark W. Sincyr Sr., 46, Eastbrook, failure to appear.

Bryon L. Grant, 36, Township 35, terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Cassandra N. Molnar, 34, Southwest Harbor, OUI.

Jeffrey A. Long, 38, Hancock, failure to pay fine.

Thomas O. Mellor, 48, Franklin, OUI.

Michael S. Ireland, 55, Ellsworth, assault.

Cody A.I. Damon, 20, Stonington, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing.

Toby S. Casey, 39, Southwest Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Shaun M. Conley, 22, Seal Harbor, failure to make oral or written accident report, OUI.

Aza Vasylyk-Jerome, 56, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Dylan Rahschulte, 48, Eastbrook, domestic violence criminal threatening, terrorizing.

Joanne H. Dittrich, 44, Bangor, 24 hours for violating conditions of release.

Michael C. O’Halloran, 37, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Matthew C. Reed, 36, Bucksport, drug court sanction.

Terriann R. Reini, 47, Ellsworth, failure to pay fine.

Devin M. Bedard, 26, Corinth, failure to appear.

Orion T. Fellis, 21, two days for OUI.

Toby S. Casey, 39, Southwest Harbor, disorderly conduct.

Dustin M. Smith, 28, Bucksport, violating conditions of release.

Richard L. Sprague, 53, Hancock, nine counts of failure to pay fine.

Eva M. Seavey, 39, Ellsworth, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, OUI.

Alexis Acevedo Perez, 34, Ellsworth, indecent conduct.

Joseph S. Schaefer, 28, Bar Harbor, failure to pay fine.

Erica J. Wallace, 46, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Troy D. Cleaves, 52, Hancock, OUI.

Danielle M. Pinkham, 41, Milbridge, failure to appear, default in payment of fine.

Megan F. Hopkins, 38, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release and OUI.

Peter L. Nadeau, 41, Ellsworth, two counts unlawful drug possession (heroin and methamphetamine), theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.