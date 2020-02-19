Hancock County Jail log week of Feb. 20

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13:

Norbert E. Tetrault, 38, Cherryfield, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Harry S. Reed, 37, Turner, probation revocation and default in payment of fines.

Terrence A. Robinson Jr., 26, Brooklin, N.Y., agency hold.

Jacob Fallica, 19, Lamoine, probation violation.

Gregory A. Green, 36, Saint John, 10 days for refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Paula A. Gusha, 55, Clifton, 10 days for misuse of public benefits.

Merrill H. Muncey III, 34, Holden, failure to appear.

Travis S. Redman, 46, Verona Island, failure to appear, unlawful drug possession.

Phillip C. Russell, 49, Bucksport, aggravated drug trafficking.

Eric J. Shaw Jr., 32, Orrington, unlawful drug possession, operating after suspension.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 33, Franklin, defaulting in payment of fines.

Wyatt N. Salisbury, 30, Lamoine, violating conditions of release.

Daniel L. Price, 29, Myerstown, Pa., failure to provide correct name, address, or date of birth.

Joseph H. Soctomah, 38, Franklin, failure to appear.

Gregory J. Havens, 34, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Anthony J. Stinson, 50, Bangor, failure to appear.

Dennis J. Fongeallaz, 35, Bucksport, probation violation and elevated aggravated assault.

Darryl A. King, 30, Bronx, N.Y., failure to appear.

Candy N. Turner, 41, Belfast, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Brian J. Caggiano, 37, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Jennifer Erin Beckwith Pierce, 37, Bucksport, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.