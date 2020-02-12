Hancock County Jail log week of Feb. 13

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Feb. 3 and 9:

David W. Craig, 39, Bucksport, three counts failure to appear.

Damion A. Hooper, 34, Union, back for court.

Damian J. Spelas, 36, Blue Hill, failure to appear.

Luis Hernandez Abadillo, 39, Las Vegas, Nev., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Dawn M. Eaton, 34, Prospect, violating conditions of release, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief.

Casey R. Rodrigue, 29, Deer Isle, violating conditions of release.

Nathaniel R. Eaton, 26, Blue Hill, nine months for aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation.

Andrea A. Weed, 37, Sedgwick, OUI.

Michael S. Mitchell, 41, Bangor, two days for OUI.

Zachary J. Damon, 34, Mount Desert, OUI.

Omar M. Apodaca, 40, Mariaville, warrant.

William A. Brittain, 27, Trenton, domestic violence assault.