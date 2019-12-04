Hancock County Jail log week of Dec. 5

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1:

Zachary Brooks, 41, Tremont, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Mickey S. Manning, 28, Sullivan, domestic violence assault.

Vanessa R. Madel, 36, Butte, Mont., seven days for obstructing government administration and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Clinton M. Banis, 36, Hancock, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, driving to endanger.

Christopher M. Thomas, 36, Glenburn, failure to appear.

Bradley W. Barker, 32, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Dantae M. Cross, 19, Eastbrook, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact.

Alistair E. Lewis, 28, Bangor, default in payment of fine.

Dylan H. Knowlton, 25, Ellsworth, furnishing liquor to a minor, allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor.

Jayme P. Lawrence, 18, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Jeffrey M. Spruill, 47, Surry, 12 months for bail violation, drug possession and two counts drug trafficking.

Alyssa J. Ramsey, 32, Stonington, failure to appear.

Jeffrey A. Long, 38, Hancock, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release on Nov. 27; sentenced to three days for violating conditions of release, booked in Sunday.

Wyatt N. Salisbury, 30, Lamoine, domestic violence assault.

Ryan D. Kidder, 18, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

Bruce A. Gustafson Jr., 40, Trenton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jonathan W. Garland, 46, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Craig A. Coombs, 36, Eastbrook, violating conditions of release.

Justin G. Schaefer, 63, Brooklin, OUI.

Christopher D. Smith, 33, Fletchers Landing, 90 days for two counts each failure to report and violating conditions of release and one count each possession of hypodermic apparatuses, theft by deception, negotiating a worthless instrument and criminal mischief.

Dylan A. Norwood, 24, Ellsworth, nine months for operating after habitual offender revocation.

Alan J. Walton, 34, Mount Desert, probation violation.