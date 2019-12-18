Hancock County Jail log week of Dec. 19

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Dec. 9 and 15:

Chelsi L. Leach, 30, Blue Hill, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Anthony M. Seaman, 23, Mount Desert, driving to endanger, operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Pamela A. Budwine, 32, Lamoine, failure to appear.

Roland D. Jalbert, 64, Hampden, probation violation.

Jason E. Lovley, 48, Southwest Harbor, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Blake L. Carney, 27, Eastbrook, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Justin C. West, 27, Milbridge, operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender, failure to appear.

Randy J. Smeal, 31, Ellsworth, OUI.

Aaron S. Higgins, 35, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Darrell W. L. Langlois, 31, Plainfield, Conn., failure to appear, violating conditions of release and two counts of OUI.

Lewis E. Morse, 46, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Jamin S. Keene, 25, Trenton, failure to appear.

Michael S. Ireland, 55, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Mickey S. Manning, 28, Hancock, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Alfred J. McCoy, 59, Ellsworth, default in payment of fine.