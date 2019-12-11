Hancock County Jail log week of Dec. 12

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Dec. 2 and 8:

Carolyn L Dykeman, 39, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release Dec. 2 1:43 a.m.; violating conditions of release on Dec. 2 at 8:23 p.m.

Andrew T. Cooper, 48, Los Angeles, Calif., failure to appear.

Christopher W. Cunningham, 32, Penobscot, 10 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Robert G. Grover, 53, Bar Harbor, 10 days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Brandon L. Garland, 19, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, disorderly conduct, harassment by telephone.

Kristina M. Pentland, 27, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Tara A. Thurlow, 40, Bucksport, probation violation, falsifying physical evidence.

Victoria E. Parsons, 29, Bangor, two days for OUI.

Deborah J. Sinclair, 51, Trenton, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by receiving stolen property and burglary.

Louis J. Lucas Jr., 34, Baileyville, failure to appear.

Kimberly D. Andrews, 53, Dedham, violating conditions of release.

Alexander R. Messmore, 27, Southwest Harbor, two counts domestic violence assault and one count obstructing report of a crime.

Derek L. Belyea, 36, Houlton, default in payment of fine.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 33, Hancock, unlawful drug trafficking.

Fernando G. Chara, 26, Bangor, boarder.

Dwayne J. Harvey, 36, Bangor, boarder.

Patrick M. McMullin, 21, Howland, boarder.

Derek G. Carroll, 35, Milford, hold for other agency.

Nathaniel S. Madore, 26, Trenton, unlawful drug possession.

Olyviah D. Burns, 22, Ellsworth, OUI.

Dustin J. Johnson, 37, Hancock, default in payment of fines.

Delwin R. Faulkingham, 49, Trenton, violating conditions of release.

Ian J. Crossman, 23, Ellsworth, disorderly conduct.

Kirsten M. Baker, 46, Franklin, domestic violence criminal threatening.

Dawn M. James, 45, Bucksport, drug court sanction.

Brian K. Madore, 30, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Sherman L. Merchant III, 35, Waltham, drug court sanction.

Clarence J. Lawrence III, 41, Verona Island, failure to appear.

Tyler C. Spofford, 25, Deer Isle, domestic violence assault.

John F. E. Harris, 27, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Jillian M. McCann, 39, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Karen I. Lewis, 52, Brooksville, one count violating conditions of release and three counts negotiating a worthless instrument.