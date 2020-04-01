Hancock County Jail log week of April 2

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between March 23 and 29:

Zachary T. Phelon, 37, Blue Hill, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Justin N. Kane, 24, Sullivan, domestic violence assault.

Dustin A. Austin, 33, Trenton, domestic violence assault.

April R. Allison, 22, Bucksport, violating conditions of release.

Kyle F. Rayeski, 28, Burnham, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.