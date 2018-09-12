Hancock County Jail log Sept. 4-10

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 4 and 10:

Josef F. Messer II, 36, Hancock, back for court.

Dennis Sagaria, 66, Hancock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Nathan A. Burke, 37, Hancock, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated criminal mischief, burglary, theft and unauthorized use of property.

Justin T. Chipman, 22, Winter Harbor, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated criminal mischief, burglary, theft and unauthorized use of property.

Loretta J. Mosher, 43, Searsport, violating conditions of release.

Tyler D. Holmes, 28, Portland, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Mustafa H. Al Shuwaili, 25, Bar Harbor, protection order violation.

James S. Soucy Jr., 53, Bangor, violating conditions of release, shooting a firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over a public way and criminal threatening.

Marissa F. Ouellette, 32, Mount Desert, violating conditions of release.

Wade R. Purington, 55, Hermon, two days for OUI.

Dustin L. Herbest, 35, Bucksport, six months for failure to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry Act.

Donald W. Murphy, 62, Tremont, three counts failure to appear.

David C. Faulkingham Jr., 50, Trenton, back for court.

Kenneth R. Charles, 57, Blue Hill, probation revocation.

Julian P. Loring, 27, Bangor, failure to appear.

Kerry A. Nash, 57, Milbridge, three counts failure to pay fine.

Jason V. Sherwood, 53, Blue Hill, unlawful drug trafficking.

Joseph P. Lagasse, 51, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release and failure to comply with Maine Sex Offender Registry Act.

Kimberly J. Matlack, 53, Bucksport, aggravated operation of a methamphetamine laboratory.

Jamie S. Matlack, 45, Bucksport, aggravated operation of a methamphetamine laboratory and unlawful possession of Fentanyl powder.

Karen M. Manning, 51, Milbridge, unlawful drug trafficking and aggravated drug trafficking.

Shawn T. Blair, 41, Surry, two counts failure to appear.

Jacob E. Cyr, 29, Hancock, OUI and operating after suspension.

Amanda L. Bragg, 31, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Scott M. Barker, 22, Surry, OUI.

Nicole D. Bois, 30, Bangor, failure to pay fine.

Edward J. Purdy, 42, Hancock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.