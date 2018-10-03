Hancock County Jail log Sept. 25-30

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 25 and 30:

Robert C. Robbins, 48, Lewiston, back for court.

Maria L. Lockhart, 25, Winter Harbor, hindering apprehension.

Dana F. Myrick, 29, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession.

Beckton S. Brownlow, 23, Blue Hill, four counts failure to appear.

Christopher R. Hilton, 39, Southwest Harbor, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Leanza N. Boney, 21, Machias, probation violation.

Kurtis P. Johnson, 38, Machiasport, possessing a suspended driver’s license, operating after suspension-civil.

Christine A. Boyd-Waxer, 51, Steuben, failure to appear.

Jason A. Locke, 36, Bar Harbor, one count each violating conditions of release and drug furnishing and two counts unlawful drug possession.

Jamie L. Seeley, 46, transient, criminal trespass.

Brian T. Schwartz, 36, Hancock, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Scott R. Knowles, 25, Winter Harbor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Todd B. Lear, 46, Tremont, domestic violence assault.

Christopher J. Kidder, 35, transient, probation violation.

Karlyn R. Demeritt, 26, Howland, failure to appear in court.

Keith D. Beausoleil, 61, Ellsworth, attaching false registration plates, operating after habitual offender revocation.

Justin J. Swedberg, 25, Ellsworth, operating after habitual offender revocation.

Kayla M. Stanley, 25, Columbia, three counts failure to appear.

Peter J. Gimlewicz, 24, Castine, domestic violence reckless conduct.

William R. McFarland, 64, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Clifford A. Seavey, 45, Milbridge, violating conditions of release.

Adam B. Carrick, 36, Brewer, unlawful sexual contact.

Stephanie L. Griffith, 32, Bar Harbor, OUI.