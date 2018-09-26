Hancock County Jail log Sept. 17-23

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Sept. 17 and 23:

Norman E. Bubb, 48, Mount Desert, domestic violence assault.

Michelle S. Smith, 28, Sidney, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Matthew C. Milliken, 32, Ellsworth, 10 days for theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property.

Isaac K. Eaton, 41, Deer Isle, failure to appear.

Joseph W. Wadman, 58, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Andrew R. Gartside, 30, Pittsburgh, Pa., OUI.

Nicholas O. Stanley, 32, Ellsworth, criminal trespass.

Mark A. Smith, 56, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Misti D. Gordon, 26, Gouldsboro, two counts default in payment of fines.

Harold L. Pottle II, 43, Steuben, back for court.

Jeremy I-M. Kane, 31, Franklin, failure to appear.

Kevin D. Wiseman, 32, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.

Roland J. Allison, 61, Stockton Springs, two days for OUI.

Jennifer M. McAvoy, 37, Hermon, back for court.

Jayson E. Perrello, 20, transient, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Joseph R. Soucie, 45, Pittsfield, 15 days for domestic assault.

Earl L. Soper Jr., 56, two days for OUI.

Joey R. Ouellette, 38, Sedgwick, failure to pay fine, failure to appear in court, violating conditions of release, criminal use of disabling chemicals, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit, failure to stop for an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation and probation revocation.

Adam B. Eaton, 33, Deer Isle, two days for disorderly conduct.

Michelle A. Robair, 45, Ellsworth, two days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jennifer E. Woodman, 35, Verona Island, two counts operating after suspension and failure to pay fine.

Margaret I. McIninch, 43, Stockton Springs, unlawful heroin possession.

Shane R. Grindle, 43, Surry, unlawful drug possession.

Stewart H. Carney Jr., 37, Bangor, unlawful drug trafficking.

Monica J. Johnson, 39, Bangor, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession.

Richard A. Sanborn Jr., 24, Tremont, four counts failure to appear.

Jonathan J. Smith, 37, Pittsburgh, Pa., fugitive from justice.

Julio R. Sanchez, 30, Holyoke, Mass., aggravated drug trafficking.

Robert J. Driscoll, 28, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release.

Ellen M. Somes, 50, Surry, OUI.

James P. Desmond, 50, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Alexander W. Buzzell, 23, Ellsworth, failure to notify owner of unattended vehicle of accident, OUI.

Tawney N. Jacobs, 28, Gouldsboro, OUI.

Graydon J. Dobbs, 21, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release, disorderly conduct.

Kristle M. Hanscom, 34, Orland, domestic violence assault.